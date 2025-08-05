Wings vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

The high-flying New York Liberty (18–10) return to Barclays Center following a solid win over Connecticut, aiming to maintain momentum as they chase another deep playoff run behind Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones. Visiting them are the struggling Dallas Wings (8–21), led by rookie standout Paige Bueckers, seeking an upset in hostile territory. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Wings vs. Liberty matchup?

Wings vs. Liberty Game Outlook

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: NBA TV

Wings vs. Liberty Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 10-point favorites to knock off the Wings. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 173.

Team Form & Injury Notes

New York enters fresh off an 87–78 triumph over Connecticut, powered by Ionescu’s 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Jonquel Jones chip in a near double‑double herself. Dallas fell 88–78 at home to Indiana in their last outing, where Bueckers dropped 22 points (50% FG), but support from her teammates was limited. No significant new injuries have been reported for either team heading into this matchup.

Matchup Insights & Betting Angles

The Liberty are firmly favored, with a moneyline implied win probability of about 82.8% and a spread around −9.5 in their favor. The over/under is set near 173 points.

New York thrives at home, averaging 88.7 PPG and allowing just 77.1, while Dallas musters just 80.9 PPG at home, but 83.3 PPG on the road.

Key Stats & X‑Factors

The Liberty pack an offensive punch—averaging 86.9 PPG, just barely exceeding Dallas’s average points allowed (~86.6).

Dallas’s 82.1 PPG roughly matches New York’s average points allowed (81.1), though the Wings struggle to cover when they exceed that threshold—they’re just 5–9 in those games.

New York’s depth is bolstered by Natasha Cloud and Marine Johannès, whose experience supports Sabrina Ionescu when needed.

Wings vs. Liberty Prediction

On paper, New York is the clear favorite—and those expectations should largely come to pass. Bueckers will again lead the Wings, but New York’s size, playoff poise, and home-court advantage point toward a relatively comfortable win.

The over is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and is 6-4 in Dallas’ last 10 games entering play tonight.

Wings vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: OVER 173