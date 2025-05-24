Wings vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Dallas pull off upset?

Tonight’s matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream marks a pivotal early-season clash between two teams navigating significant transitions. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Wings vs. Dream matchups?

Wings vs. Dream Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 5.5-point home favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 168.5 points.

Dallas Wings: Building Around Youth and New Faces

The Wings enter this game with a 1–2 record, showcasing flashes of potential amid a roster in flux. Rookie sensation Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, has been a bright spot, averaging 14.5 points and 5 assists per game. In her recent homecoming against the Minnesota Lynx, Bueckers recorded her first professional double-double with 12 points and 10 assists, demonstrating poise and playmaking ability.

Veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale remains the team’s offensive leader, though she has faced challenges with efficiency, currently posting career-low shooting percentages. The acquisition of NaLyssa Smith and Tyasha Harris in the offseason aims to bolster the roster, with Smith bringing scoring prowess and Harris providing steady point guard play.

Atlanta Dream: Integrating New Talent and Coaching Philosophy

The Dream, also holding a 1–2 record, have undergone significant changes, highlighted by the signings of 10-time All-Star Brittney Griner and three-time All-Star Brionna Jones. These additions address the team’s frontcourt needs but present questions regarding fit within the team’s new up-tempo, three-point-centric system under head coach Karl Smesko.

Rhyne Howard continues to be the team’s primary offensive weapon, while rookies Te-Hina Paopao and Taylor Thierry are expected to contribute immediately, adding depth and versatility to the backcourt.

Wings vs. Dream Prediction

This game is poised to be closely contested. The Wings’ blend of youthful energy and veteran experience, coupled with Bueckers’ emerging leadership, gives them a slight edge. However, the Dream’s star power and the potential for their new system to click could make for a thrilling encounter.

Expect a high-paced game with both teams aiming to establish their identity early in the season.

Wings vs. Dream Prediction: DALLAS WINGS +5.5