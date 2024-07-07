Wings vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will Wilson go over in points?

The Wings vs. Aces matchup will be the featured ESPN WNBA contest at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. Will A’ja Wilson go over her 26.5-point prop total this afternoon in Las Vegas?

Wings vs. Aces Event Information

Dallas Wings (+15.5) at Las Vegas Aces (-15.5); o/u 176

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 7, 2024

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Ogunbowale scores 19 as Wings beat Dream

Arike Ogunbowale scored 19 points, Jacy Sheldon hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points — both career highs — and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 85-82 Friday night. The Wings (5-16) snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 16.

Ogunbowale converted a three-point play and Teaira McCowan made two free throws before a turnover — Atlanta’s season-high 23rd of the game — led to a basket inside by McCowan that gave the Wings a 74-71 lead with 3:10 remaining. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus answered with a bucket in the lane before Odyssey Sims made a high-arcing 3 late in the shot clock to give the Wings a 77-73 lead with 2 minutes to go.

Hamnby scores 24 as Sparks beat Aces

Dearica Hamby scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Aari McDonald hit four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 23 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Las Vegas Aces 98-93 in overtime Friday night to snap a franchise record-tying eight-game losing streak.

Las Vegas (12-7) had its six-game win streaked end.

A’ja Wilson scored 35 points with 12 rebounds and six blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and Jackie Young added 18 points.

Las Vegas scored 15 of the first 19 fourth-quarter points to make it 75-74 and give the Aces their first lead of the second half with 5:44 to play. Hamby grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed 3 by McDonald and made the putback to make it 81-81 with 2:01 to play but Los Angeles coach Curt Miller was called for a technical foul and Kelsey Plum hit the free throw to put Las Vegas back in front.

Wings vs. Aces Prediction

Wilson is averaging 26.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.7 blocks for the Aces this season. Her point total currently sits at 26.5 points (-122) for today’s game and I see her eclipsing that mark. She scored 35 points at Los Angeles on Friday and has gone over the 26.5-point threshold in three out of her last five games.

Wings vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: A’ja Wilson over 26.5 points (-122)