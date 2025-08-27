Will the Aces Extend Their Streak or Will the Dream handle business?

There’s a certain electricity when the top contenders collide—and that’s exactly what we have in store on August 27, 2025, with Aces vs. Dream as the Las Vegas Aces—riding an impressive win streak—travel to face the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena. This isn’t a midseason lull; it’s a playoff preview playing out in real time. Can Las Vegas keep rolling, or will Atlanta ground them at home?

Momentum & Stakes

Las Vegas Aces (25-14) have transformed their season. After a rough August 2 at 14-14, they’ve reeled off 11 consecutive victories, riding the MVP-level dominance of A’ja Wilson (averaging about 26 PPG and 13 RPG during the streak) and a boosted performance from Jewell Loyd and NaLyssa Smith. Indeed, the momentum in this game of Aces vs. Dream is palpable.

Atlanta Dream (24-13) are no pushovers—they’re near the top of the Eastern Conference, leveraging balanced play and gritty defense. With playoff seeding on the line, every win counts.

Head-to-Head & Home Advantage

The Aces lead the season series 2–0, having narrowly edged Atlanta in both matchups (scores: 87-72 and 74-72). A third win would solidify their tiebreaker advantage in the Aces vs. Dream showdown.

Home court speaks volumes—Atlanta is 12-5 at home, while Las Vegas is 11-9 on the road. ESPN’s model gives Dream a 62.1% win probability in this matchup.

Offensive vs. Defensive Battle

Aces average 82.7 PPG, ranking 7th offensively in the league. In this heated clash of Aces vs. Dream, the Dream defend at a high level, allowing just 77.0 PPG—a top-tier defensive effort.

Aces vs. Dream Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 2.5-point road favorites to beat the Aces. The total, meanwhile, sits at 162.5 points.

Aces vs. Dream Prediction

This game really feels like a crossroads moment: a collision of Las Vegas’s confidence vs. Atlanta’s home warrior mentality. Specifically, for Aces vs. Dream, the Dream’s defensive discipline, better home form, and seeding implications give them a subtle edge.

Final Prediction: Dream win 83–79, under the 162.5 total—or thereabouts. Expect a competitive, gritty contest where defense, energy, and late-game composure make the difference.