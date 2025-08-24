Valkyries vs Wings Preview: Can Golden State Swing Back into the Playoff Picture?

In this Valkyries vs Wings preview, a revitalized Golden State squad—averaging 78 PPG and 40.4% shooting—is favored by 2.5 points at home, facing a Wings team led by Rookie of the Year frontrunner Paige Bueckers. The action tip-offs with a total around 159, unveiling shift dynamics in the playoff chase.

Team Momentum & Trends:

The Valkyries are battling to stay in playoff contention and have the league’s best record ATS (21-14-1).

The Wings are struggling, sitting at 9–28, with offensive inconsistencies despite Bueckers’ scoring punch.

Players to Watch:

Paige Bueckers continues to shine with her scoring and court vision—12-game double-digits this season.



Veronica Burton acts as the Valkyries’ engine, leading in assists and finding rhythm in her backcourt role.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Valkyries are 2.5-point road favorites to beat the Lynx. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159 points.

Valkyries vs. Wings Betting Prediction

Home advantage and continuity make Golden State attractive to cover, while under users note both teams’ defensive capabilities could cap scoring. Golden State’s offensive discipline should allow them to control tempo and edge out Dallas. Prediction: Valkyries cover –2.5, under 159.