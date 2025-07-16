Valkyries vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will Golden State cash as dog?

With the All‑Star break looming, the Seattle Storm (13‑9) welcome the Golden State Valkyries (10‑11) for a pivotal Western Conference clash. Seattle comes off a resilient 74‑69 loss at home to Washington, while the Valkyries also dropped a tight one, 78‑77 to Phoenix, in their last outing. Having already taken both regular-season matchups to date—including a dominant 84‑57 win in late June—the Storm aim to complete the sweep. What’s the smart play in tonight’s Valkyries vs. Storm matchup?

Valkyries vs. Storm WNBA Event Info

Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm

3:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: N/A

Valkyries vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 6-point home favorites to beat the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 158.5 points.

What’s at Stake

This game marks the Valkyries’ final tune-up before the All-Star break, offering them a chance to break Seattle’s hold on the season series. For Seattle, it’s about reasserting dominance at home and building momentum into the midseason showcase. As both teams fight to lock in playoff positioning, this matchup carries substantial weight.

Key Matchups & Storylines

1. Seattle’s All‑Star Trio vs. Valkyries’ Balance

The Storm are bolstered by three All-Stars—Skylar Diggins (19 PPG, 6 APG), Nneka Ogwumike (16.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG), and Gabby Williams—all poised to shine in this home game. Meanwhile, Golden State counters with a balanced offense led by Kayla Thornton (14.5 PPG, 7.1 RPG) and versatile guard Veronica Burton (5.4 APG).

2. Defensive Prowess

Both teams excel defensively: Seattle ranks third-best in points allowed (~79 PPG), while Golden State is even stingier, giving up just 78.6 PPG and forcing 12.8 turnovers per game.

3. Paint Control & Rebounding Battle

Seattle dominates interior scoring with 37.1 points in the paint per game, fueled by Ogwumike. Golden State counters on the boards, ranking third in rebounding percentage thanks to Thornton and Billings. Whichever team controls the glass may tilt the outcome.

Statistical Snapshot

Stat Seattle Storm Golden State Valkyries

Record 13‑9 (7‑4 home) 10‑11 (3‑7 away)

Scoring ~81.5 PPG ~80.1 PPG

FG% / 3PT% ~45.2% / 34.6% ~40.6% / ~31%

Defense (PPG Allowed) ~79.0 ~78.6

Rebounds ~35.5 RPG ~37% reb pct

Turnovers ~12.2 per game ~13.7 per game

X‑Factors

Deep Bench Impact: Seattle’s depth—particularly Ezi Magbegor—must step up if the starters tire out. Golden State needs subs like Billings and Burton to continue carrying weight.

Home-Court Edge: Seattle is 7‑4 at home, while Golden State has struggled on the road at 3‑7.

Pace and Physicality: Slower tempo may favor the Valkyries’ defense, but Seattle’s ability to dominate inside could control the flow.

Valkyries vs. Storm Prediction

It’s another intriguing showdown. While Golden State has quietly improved and shown fight, especially on the boards, Seattle’s all-star firepower and home-court advantage give them a clear edge. Expect a close, physical game—a third quarter surge could be the deciding factor.

Valkyries vs. Storm Prediction: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES +6