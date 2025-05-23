Valkyries vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Is betting total too high?

The Golden State Valkyries are set to face the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, May 23, 2025. This game, Valkyries vs. Sparks, promises to be an exciting matchup between two teams with contrasting dynamics.

Valkyries vs. Sparks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sparks are 10-point home favorites to knock off the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159.5 points.

Golden State Valkyries: Rising Stars

In their inaugural season, the Valkyries have shown resilience and promise. After a challenging debut loss, they secured their first-ever victory with a narrow 76–74 win over the Washington Mystics. The win was highlighted by Veronica Burton’s clutch performance. Burton led the team with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. She made a decisive three-pointer with just 29 seconds remaining.

Key Players:

Veronica Burton: A standout guard, Burton’s defensive prowess and scoring ability have been instrumental in the Valkyries’ early successes.

Kayla Thornton: A seasoned forward, Thornton brings championship experience and leadership to the team.

Cecilia Zandalasini: Known for her sharpshooting, Zandalasini’s perimeter scoring adds depth to the Valkyries’ offense.

Despite being an expansion team, the Valkyries have demonstrated a gritty, competitive spirit. They aim to defy odds with a roster blending experienced veterans and promising rookies.

Los Angeles Sparks: Seasoned Contenders

The Sparks have undergone significant changes this offseason. They brought in new talent and leadership. All-Star guard Kelsey Plum was acquired via trade, joining standout forward Dearica Hamby, who had a career-high year in 2024. Other notable players include Rickea Jackson, coming off a strong rookie season. Also, Azurá Stevens is a valuable presence in the frontcourt.

Valkyries vs. Sparks Key Players:

Kelsey Plum: A dynamic guard, Plum’s scoring and playmaking abilities are expected to be central to the Sparks’ offensive strategy.

Dearica Hamby: A versatile forward, Hamby’s rebounding and defensive skills provide a solid foundation for the team.

Rickea Jackson: Building on a strong rookie season, Jackson’s development adds depth to the Sparks’ lineup.

Under the guidance of new head coach Lynne Roberts, the Sparks are looking to capitalize on their revamped roster. They aim to contend for a championship.

Valkyries vs. Sparks Prediction:

While the Valkyries have shown potential, the Sparks’ depth and experience are likely to prevail in this matchup. The combination of Kelsey Plum’s scoring and playmaking, along with Dearica Hamby’s presence in the paint, should provide the Sparks with a balanced offensive attack. Meanwhile, the Valkyries will need to rely on their defensive schemes and the leadership of veterans like Kayla Thornton to keep the game competitive.

Valkyries vs. Sparks Prediction: UNDER 159.5