Valkyries vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Is betting total too high?

A pair of three-win teams will meet Monday night in the WNBA Commissioners Cup when the Sparks host the Valkyries at 10:00 p.m. ET. With Los Angeles laying seven points and the total sitting at 162.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Valkyries vs. Sparks matchup?

Valkyries vs. Sparks WNBA Event Info

Golden State Valkyries at Los Angeles Sparks

Monday, June 9, 10:00 p.m. ET

Crypto.com, Los Angeles, CA

Valkyries vs. Sparks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sparks are 7-point home favorites to beat the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 162.5 points.

Season Overview

Golden State Valkyries (3–5, 5th in West)

Defensive identity emerging behind Kayla Thornton—leads WNBA with 2.3 steals per game, anchoring a top-tier transition offense.

Recently re-added Laeticia Amihere, boosting frontcourt depth while Kyara Linskens and international players exit temporarily for EuroBasket.

Offense spreads scoring: Thornton averages 13.0 PPG, Veronica Burton dishes 4.9 APG—eight players average at least 7 PPG.

Los Angeles Sparks (3–6, 6th in West)

Powered by Kelsey Plum (21.6 PPG, 5.2 APG) and Azurá Stevens (13.8 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 48.2% FG) .

Stevens knocked down a career-high five threes in Friday’s 93–79 win—ending a three-game skid .

Young core lagging: New additions like Rickea Jackson, Sania Feagin, Cameron Brink (injured), showing mixed impact.

Recent Form & Matchups

Valkyries broke a >10-game losing streak (including preseason) with a 95–68 win over Las Vegas on June 7—Thornton (22 pts), Burton (12 ast), Billings (14 pts/11 reb) led the charge.

Sparks snapped their skid with a strong win over Dallas on Friday; defense gets tested nightly by Golden State’s aggressive schemes.

This marks the Valkyries’ first true road test since tweaking lineups; Sparks benefit from home floor and crowd support.

Key Matchups

Plum vs Burton: Sparks’ Plum (tempo control) must shadow Burton’s playmaking; if Golden State hits transition, Sparks could struggle.

Stevens/ Hamby vs Thornton/Billings: Sparks’ frontline must match Valkyries’ defensive duo to control boards & pace. Amihere adds depth offensively.

Bench impact: Valkyries: Julia Vanloo, Kate Martin; Sparks: Rickea Jackson and Julie Allemand off bench need to tip balance.

Valkyries vs. Sparks Prediction

Does Thornton continue her elite steal streak and fuel runouts? Can Plum efficiently run the show while navigating Burton’s disruption? Can the bench rotations—Martin/Vanloo vs Jackson/Allemand—swing mid-game momentum?

I like the under.

Both teams rely on half-court setups; New Faceouts from Sparks and G-State’s lineups under coach Nakase will be tested. The Sparks’ bench and home-court boost tilt game late. I expect clutch scoring from Plum, timely boards by Stevens/Hamby, but Golden State will keep it within reach thanks to Thornton’s defense and Amihere’s presence.

Valkyries vs. Sparks Prediction: UNDER 162.5