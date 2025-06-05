Valkyries vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Phoenix laying too many points?

The Golden State Valkyries and the Phoenix Mercury are set to face off in a highly anticipated matchup that showcases the dynamic evolution of both teams in the 2025 WNBA season. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Valkyries vs. Mercury matchup?

Valkyries vs. Mercury Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 7.5-point home favorite to beat the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157 points.

Team Overview

Golden State Valkyries

In their inaugural season, the Valkyries have demonstrated resilience and promise. Despite being an expansion team, they’ve managed to stay competitive, with standout performances from players like Veronica Burton, who leads the team in steals and assists, and Laeticia Amihere, who brings international experience and scoring ability. Their defense has been a strong point, with Kayla Thornton contributing significantly in steals and rebounding.

Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury have had a strong start to the season, boasting a 5-2 record. Even in the absence of key players like Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas, they’ve maintained a competitive edge. Rookies such as Monique Akoa Makani and Lexi Held have stepped up, while veterans like Satou Sabally continue to lead the team in scoring and rebounding. Their depth and adaptability have been key factors in their early success.

Key Matchup: Defense vs. Depth

The Valkyries’ defensive prowess, highlighted by players like Burton and Thornton, will be tested against the Mercury’s depth and scoring versatility. The Mercury’s ability to rotate players and maintain high energy levels could challenge the Valkyries’ defense, especially if key contributors like Burton are neutralized.

Valkyries vs. Mercury Prediction

While the Valkyries have shown commendable growth, the Mercury’s depth and experience give them an edge in this matchup. Expect a closely contested game, but the Mercury are likely to secure a narrow victory, so I’m taking the points.

Valkyries vs. Mercury Prediction: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES +7.5