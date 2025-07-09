Valkyries vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Wil Golden State cover as Underdog

A revitalized Indiana Fever (9–9) travel west to take on the surging Golden State Valkyries (9–8) at Chase Center on July 9. This marks the second meeting between the teams this season, after a competitive June tilt that saw seamless adjustments on both ends. What’s the best bet for tonight’s Valkyries vs. Fever matchup?

Valkyries vs. Fever Game Outlook

Golden State Valkyries at Indiana Fever

12:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: NBA TV

Valkyries vs. Fever Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 7.5-point home favorites to knock off the Valkyries. As for the betting total, it currently sits at 162.5 points.

Fever’s Offensive Firepower

Indiana has found its identity thanks to breakout performances from Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. Clark is averaging a dazzling 21.3 points and 8.7 assists per game since returning from a quad injury—she has been repeatedly held in check at times, but remains the engine of the Fever’s offense. Mitchell supports the attack with consistent double-digit scoring, and Natasha Howard continues to provide interior balance, just as she did during Indiana’s Commissioner’s Cup run.

Valkyries’ Depth & Defense

For Golden State, the Valkyries have exceeded expectations for an expansion team. Their June sweep of Seattle and Chicago highlighted the strength of their bench, with players like Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes stepping up — Thornton averaging 14.6 PPG with five triples in one outing, and Hayes earning Sixth Woman of the Year attention. Defensively, they pitch zone and contest the perimeter, making life difficult for opposing backcourts.

Matchup Insights

Clark vs. Valkyries’ zone: Indiana’s dynamic backcourt will test the Valkyries’ top-notch discipline — Golden State’s defense has been effective at stifling big guards.

Frontcourt battles: Natalia Boston’s presence inside could offset Golden State’s rebounding, where the home team holds a modest edge (36.2 RPG to Indiana’s ~33.6).

Recent Form

Indiana enters with momentum, winning 3 of 5, including a strong road performance in Minnesota . The Valkyries have been inconsistent, losing to Minnesota on July 6 after a mid-season hot streak, but remain tough at home under coach Nakase’s tight rotations.

Keys to the Game

Tempo control: Will Indiana push pace to leverage Clark’s scoring and Mitchell’s rhythm, or can Golden State set a plodding half-court tone?

Bench usage: The depth on both sides could be pivotal — Golden State’s reserves have been dangerous, while Indiana must find balance with players like Howard and Boson off the bench.

Perimeter efficiency: If the Valkyries can disrupt Indiana’s three-point game (Indiana allows just 26% from deep), they may generate stops and keep it close.

Valkyries vs. Fever Prediction

Expect a closely contested affair. Indiana may hold a narrow edge with Clark in full form and their improved bench, but home-court advantage and Georgia’s depth make the Valkyries a resilient opponent. Final score likely in the 80–75 range, with Indiana edging it in the final quarter—or Golden State pulling off a slight surprise.

Valkyries vs. Fever Prediction: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES +7.5