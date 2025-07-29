Valkyries vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Under Smart Bet in Washington?

The Golden State Valkyries will look to bounce back after wrapping up their season-opening six-game road swing with a matchup at Georgia’s Gateway Center Arena. This marks their second meeting of the season—following Atlanta’s home win on July 7—setting the stage for what could be a defining game in both teams’ playoff pushes. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Valkyries vs. Dream matchup?

Valkyries vs. Dream Game Outlook

Golden State Valkyries at Atlanta Dream

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Gateway Center, College Park, GA

TV: N/A

Valkyries vs. Dream Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dream are 8.5-point favorites to knock off the Valkyries. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 157.5.

Team Snapshot

Golden State comes in with resilience as their hallmark. Despite a 9–8 overall record, the Valkyries have been stellar on defense—holding opponents to just 39.7 % shooting and posting a league‑second defensive rating**. Offensively, however, they continue to struggle, averaging around 79 PPG (10th in the WNBA) and connecting on just 29 % from deep.

Atlanta, with an 11–7 mark per their prior meeting, has built momentum behind a balanced offense (3rd in the league: ~84 PPG) led by Allisha Gray (19.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.1 APG) and complemented by Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner in the frontcourt. They lead the league in defensive rebounding and maintain one of the best overall defensive ratings (~78.6 PPG allowed) while thriving at home (7–3 at Gateway Center).

Key Players & Storylines

Kayla Thornton continues to anchor Golden State’s efforts with nearly 15 points, 7 rebounds, and solid defensive presence, highlighted by her All-Star appearance and strong production through the first half of the season.

Tiffany Hayes, picked up from the Dream, has become a critical perimeter threat off the bench—she nailed five threes in the Minnesota game and consistently knocks down multiple triples in recent contests.

On Atlanta’s end, Jordin Canada has risen in usage, flashing a 25‑point, five‑rebound, five‑assist performance against Seattle and regularly clearing 15.5 points + assists in recent outings.

Rhyne Howard’s availability remains pivotal—even if listed as day‑to‑day, her presence—or absence—shapes Atlanta’s backcourt dynamic.

Valkyries vs. Dream Prediction

Golden State’s rebounding and defensive discipline may help them stay in the game early, but Atlanta’s balanced scoring and home atmosphere give them the edge in maintaining control. The Valkyries’ road struggles (2‑5 away record) could reemerge, especially if they can’t spark efficient offense behind inconsistent outside shooting and turnovers.

Golden State brings grit and defense, but Atlanta’s cohesion, home advantage, and roster depth give them a clear path to victory. Look for Jordin Canada to influence both scoring and playmaking, and Hayes to continue her hot run from deep—even if it’s not enough to flip the result.

If the pace stays moderate—as expected—this could mirror their first matchup, staying under the projected total of ~157–158 points.

Valkyries vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: UNDER 157.5