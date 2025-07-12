Valkyries vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Will Golden State cover as road fave?

The Valkyries wrap up a tough four-game road trip with a pivotal test in Las Vegas. Their recent form has been encouraging—Golden State broke even at 10–9, clinching a key road win in Indiana behind Veronica Burton’s 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Heading back to hostile territory, the challenge is steep: the Aces have been in freefall, their dominance visibly slipping since last season. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Valkyries vs. Aces matchup?

Valkyries vs. Aces WNBA Event Info

Golden State Valkyries at Las Vegas Aces

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 12, 2025

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: N/A

Valkyries vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Valkyries are 1-point road favorites to beat the Aces. The total, meanwhile, sits at 155 points.

Back in June, Burton and the Valkyries made a statement, dismantling Las Vegas 95–68 at Chase Center. Kayla Thornton scored 22 with 11 boards, Monique Billings and Burton themselves recorded double-doubles, and Golden State suffocated the Aces to just 24% shooting—marking Las Vegas’s season-low in points. That game also had a dramatic narrative twist: Natalie Nakase, now Golden State’s head coach, faced her old team in the Aces, with her former club looking rattled.

Since then, the Aces (9–11) have slipped under .500, grappling with roster turnover and injuries—most notably losing A’ja Wilson to a wrist injury. Although Wilson remains an MVP-caliber force—leading the team in scoring, rebounds, steals, and blocks—her absence looms large. While Jackie Young (17.2 PPG) is still producing, Las Vegas has fallen into the bottom third in both offensive (99.6) and defensive rating (102.9).

Betting markets have taken note: Las Vegas is just a one-point favorite, with the over/under around 155. Lusty pace and porous defenses on both ends suggest a clean matchup for over plays.

Key matchups and factors to watch:

Burton vs. Aces defense: Golden State’s point guard torched the Aces in both June and July, thriving in transition and finding teammates.

Aces sans Wilson: Even when on court, Wilson has been constantly double-teamed. Without her, Vegas lacks interior balance.

Pace + perimeter shooting: Both squads love pushing tempo—expect a sharp-shooting duel, especially with Golden State’s focus on 3s.

Valkyries vs. Aces Prediction

Expect another high-scoring, fast-paced contest. If Vegas has Wilson back, her interior presence may stabilize the Aces—but even so, their defensive woes persist. Golden State’s young roster looks hungrier and more cohesive by the game. Look for Valkyries to stay close, then pass the Aces late in the game and hold on for a victory.

Valkyries vs. Aces Prediction: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES -1