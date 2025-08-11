Sun vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Will Golden State Cover Spread?

The Sun vs. Valkyries matchup tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday night. It’s the lone matchup in the WNBA tonight. With the Valkyries laying 9 points and the total sitting at 157.5, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at Chase Center?

Sun vs. Valkyries WNBA Event Info

Connecticut Sun at Golden State Valkyries

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, August 11, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: N/A

Sun vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Valkyries are 9-point home favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157.5 points.

Game Preview

The Golden State Valkyries return home to Chase Center for their “Birdwatcher’s Night,” a fun promotion where fans will receive binoculars as part of the festivities—a lighthearted nod to the mystery violet-colored egg discovered in Thrive City.

On the court, the Valkyries are riding a wave of momentum after a solid 72-59 victory over the Sparks. Veronica Burton paced the team with 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists, backed by Cecilia Zandalasini’s four first-half three-pointers, Janelle Salaün’s near double-double, and Tiffany Hayes’ all-around floor game and season-high six assists. That win not only bolstered team morale—it also secured a tiebreaker edge and a crucial hold on the eighth playoff spot.

Opposing them are the Connecticut Sun, who are enduring a frustrating campaign with just five wins to date. Rebuilding after overhauls in their roster, they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, struggling on both ends of the floor and entering this game on a back-to-back road swing.

Trends & Matchup

Standing in San Francisco’s favor, ESPN’s analytics project a 71.3% win probability for the Valkyries, reflecting their .500 record and superior home performance (9–5), compared to the Sun’s dismal road record of 1–13.

This matchup also stands as a tale of two styles: the Valkyries boast elite defense—ranking among the league’s best at limiting scoring and defending the field—while the Sun continue to struggle across every statistical measure from offense to rebounding to shooting efficiency.

Sun vs. Valkyries Prediction

With home-court advantage, the emotional lift of “must-win energy,” and defensive superiority, the Valkyries are firmly in control of this matchup. Expect Connecticut to remain overmatched—a road-weary unit with a porous defense—while Golden State’s balanced contributions and cohesion should shine through.

Final Prediction: Golden State Valkyries win, 85–68

The Valkyries’ defense clamps down early, and offensively they stay steady behind Burton, Zandalasini, and Hayes—pulling away convincingly late.

Sun vs. Valkyries Prediction: GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES -9