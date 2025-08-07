Sun vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Is L.A. laying too many points?

The Connecticut Sun, struggling at 5–23, travel to face the Los Angeles Sparks, who are pitching a playoff push at 13–15, at Crypto.com Arena in LA at 10 PM ET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sun vs. Sparks matchup?

Sun vs. Sparks Game Outlook

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 7, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: N/A

Sun vs. Sparks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sparks are 11.5-point home favorites to knock off the Sun. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 175.

Connecticut Sun Outlook

Connecticut remains anchored at the bottom of the league, losing two straight and possessing the worst record in the WNBA. They rank dead last in both offensive and defensive rating, struggle on the glass, and are just 1–12 on the road this season. Tina Charles remains the lone consistent performer inside, but shooting slumps and rebounding struggles have severely limited her impact. Marina Mabrey has flashed ability, but she is currently questionable and her absence would leave a void in perimeter creation and spacing.

Los Angeles Sparks Outlook

The Sparks have turned their season around with four wins in their last five, including back‑to‑back blowouts and now sit just outside the playoff picture. Kelsey Plum is firing on all cylinders, averaging around 20 PPG and 6 APG, with Dearica Hamby dominating the paint and Rickea Jackson providing secondary scoring and perimeter punch. Azurá Stevens adds consistency inside, while rookie Cameron Brink is finally making her return from an ACL injury to boost the defense and energy on the boards.

Matchup & Key Storylines

Offensive imbalance: Connecticut’s inability to consistently score—especially from deep—contrasts sharply with LA’s uptempo style, where the Sparks are averaging over 90 PPG during their recent run.

Paint control: Hamby and Stevens should overpower Charles inside, and LA’s rebounding edge is likely to open up second‑chance opportunities. Meanwhile Connecticut’s young wings like Saniya Rivers and Leila Lacan may offer spark, but consistency remains elusive.

Momentum: LA has momentum, covering spreads as heavy favorites and building confidence under coach Lynne Roberts, while the Sun’s rebuild continues to produce sporadic lineups and poor results on both ends.

Betting and Expert Insights

Most betting models give the Sparks a look of around –11.5 points, with Jay Sanin projecting a 95–78 Sparks win and an 85% win probability in their favor.

Other experts forecast scores in the 87–79 range, citing LA’s offensive firepower and recent consistency, even while noting Connecticut’s occasional grit.

Sun vs. Sparks Prediction

Connecticut’s struggles on both ends make it exceedingly difficult for them to challenge LA’s current rhythm. Unless Charles posts a vintage double-double and the Suns’ bench steps up big time, the Sparks should control the flow with pace, depth, and scoring balance.

Prediction: Los Angeles Sparks win comfortably. Final Score Estimate: 95–78

Sun vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: LOS ANGELES SPARKS -11.5