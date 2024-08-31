Sun vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Will Atkins go over in rebounds?

The Sun vs. Mystics will tip off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Will Ariel Atkins remain active on the boards today?

Sun vs. Mystics Event Information

Connecticut Sun (-8) at Washington Mystics (+8); o/u 154.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 31, 2024

Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Connecticut Sun

The Sun have been one of the most consistent teams in the WNBA, boasting a strong overall record. They rely heavily on their defense and rebounding, often controlling the tempo of games. Key players like Alyssa Thomas, who is known for her versatility and ability to contribute across all facets of the game, and DeWanna Bonner, who provides scoring punch and leadership, are critical to the Sun’s success. The Sun’s interior presence and their ability to dominate the paint are essential aspects of their game plan.

Washington Mystics

The Mystics have had an up-and-down season, dealing with injuries but still showcasing a solid core led by Elena Delle Donne, who, when healthy, is one of the most dominant players in the league. The Mystics’ success often depends on their perimeter shooting and the ability to stretch the floor, which opens up driving lanes and opportunities for their versatile forwards. Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud provide additional scoring and defensive prowess, making the Mystics a formidable opponent when they are at full strength.

Key Matchups

Alyssa Thomas vs. Elena Delle Donne: This matchup will be crucial as both players are pivotal to their team’s success. Thomas’s defensive intensity and playmaking will be tested against Delle Donne’s scoring ability and shooting range. DeWanna Bonner vs. Ariel Atkins: Bonner’s experience and size advantage could pose challenges for Atkins, but Atkins’ quickness and defensive skills could neutralize Bonner’s impact.

Game Strategy

For the Sun : Controlling the pace, dominating the boards, and leveraging their interior play will be essential. They will need to limit the Mystics’ three-point shooting and force them into tough, contested shots.

: Controlling the pace, dominating the boards, and leveraging their interior play will be essential. They will need to limit the Mystics’ three-point shooting and force them into tough, contested shots. For the Mystics: Spacing the floor and utilizing their perimeter shooting will be key. They must also find ways to limit the Sun’s second-chance opportunities and keep them out of the paint.

Sun vs. Mystics Prediction

Take Ariel Atkins to go over 3.5 rebounds. Atkins nabbed six boards on Wednesday at Chicago and five at Seattle on Monday. She now has at least four rebounds in four straight games. With the number this low, I see value in her going over her number again today.

Sun vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Ariel Atkins over 3.5 Rebounds (-152)