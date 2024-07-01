Sun vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Will Phoenix Rebound?

The Suns vs. Mercury matchup will tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. With the Sun laying three points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 158.5, what’s the best bet tonight in Phoenix?

Sun vs. Mercury Event Information

Connecticut Sun (-3) at Phoenix Mercury (+3); 158.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, July 1, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: League Pass

Gray scores 17 to help Dream upset Sun

Allisha Gray scored 17 points, Tina Charles added 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 78-74 on Friday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Atlanta (7-9) won for just the third time in 10 games. Connecticut (15-3), which played at Washington on Thursday night, lost for just the second time in 10 home games this season and has lost three of four overall.

DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut with 17 points. DiJonai Carrington added 15 points and Thomas had 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists

Neither team led by more than five points in a game with 16 lead changes.

Mercury blows 15-point lead to Fever

Caitlin Clark had 15 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds and the Indiana Fever rallied for an 88-82 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Clark was one rebound shy of a triple-double, yet finished just 4 of 14 from the field and 2 of 10 from 3-point range. But she made a pair of free throws with 19.9 seconds to play to put the Fever up three. Indiana had trailed by as many as 15 in the first half.

Kelsey Mitchell’s basket with 35 seconds left gave Indiana the lead for good. She made two free throws with 12.9 seconds to seal it. Mitchell scored 16 points, all in the second half.

Aliyah Boston had 17 points and eight rebounds and NaLyssa Smith added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Fever, who closed out June 7-4 after going 1-8 in May. Temi Fagbenle had 10 points for Indiana.

Sun vs. Mercury Prediction

Take Connecticut. I backed the Sun on Friday night when they lost to the Dream and even though they were a 9.5-point home favorite and lost outright, I see them rebounding tonight in Phoenix. The Sun are 6-2 on the road this season and are averaging 79 points per game over their last 10 contests. The Mercury, meanwhile, are allowing 83.1 points per contest over their last 10 games and don’t play the same level of defense as the Sun.

Sun vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: CONNECTICUT SUN -3