Sun vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Is the betting total set too low?

The New York Liberty (6–0) will host the Connecticut Sun (1–5) today, June 1, 2025, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET, with the game airing on FOX. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sun vs. Liberty matchup?

Sun vs. Liberty WNBA Event Info

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

Sunday, June 1, 3:00 p.m. ET

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 18-point home favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 163 points.

Team Overviews

New York Liberty

The Liberty are off to a historic start, aiming to match their franchise-best 7–0 opening set in 1997. They lead the WNBA in both scoring (90.5 PPG) and defense (74.5 OPPG) . Sabrina Ionescu has been a standout performer, scoring 52 points over the last two games . Jonquel Jones recently recorded 14 points and 18 rebounds in a win over the Mystics, marking her fourth double-double of the season . Natasha Cloud has also been instrumental, averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Connecticut Sun

The Sun have faced challenges this season, starting 1–5 after losing their entire starting lineup from last year . They secured their first win with an 85–83 victory over the Indiana Fever . Marina Mabrey leads the team with 16.2 PPG, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa contributes 10.2 PPG and 6.7 RPG . Rookie Saniya Rivers is emerging as a promising talent, averaging 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

Key Matchups

Rebounding Battle: The Liberty average 37.3 rebounds per game but have struggled with allowing offensive rebounds . Nelson-Ododa’s performance on the boards will be crucial for the Sun.

Backcourt Dynamics: The Liberty’s guard trio of Ionescu, Cloud, and Stewart presents a formidable challenge. The Sun’s guards will need to elevate their play to contain this trio.

Bench Contributions: With Nyara Sabally sidelined due to a knee injury , the Liberty will rely on their depth. The Sun’s bench, including Rivers, will need to provide significant support.

Sun vs. Liberty Prediction

Given the Liberty’s dominant form and the Sun’s ongoing adjustments, New York is favored to win. Expect the Liberty to leverage their offensive prowess and home-court advantage to secure a victory. But the best bet on the board? I’m taking the over.

Sun vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: OVER 163