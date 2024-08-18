Sun vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Thomas fall under in points?

The Sun vs. Dream WNBA matchup will tip off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon from Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. Is Alyssa Thomas a good bet to go over or under in points with the number sitting at 11.5?

Sun vs. Dream Event Information

Connecticut Sun (-7.5) at Atlanta Dream (+7.5); o/u 154.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 18, 2024

Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, Atlanta, GA

Team Overview:

: The Sun have been one of the top teams in the league, known for their strong defense and balanced offensive attack. Led by DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas, they are a formidable opponent. The Sun excel at controlling the pace of the game and are efficient both inside the paint and from the perimeter. Atlanta Dream: The Dream have shown flashes of brilliance this season, with Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray leading the charge. While they have a potent offense, their defense has been inconsistent. When the Dream are clicking, they can score in bunches and create problems for any defense.

Key Matchups:

: Thomas’s defensive versatility will be crucial in slowing down Howard, who is the Dream’s most dangerous scorer. Howard’s ability to score from all areas of the court will test Thomas’s defensive prowess. DeWanna Bonner vs. Allisha Gray: Bonner’s experience and scoring ability will be a challenge for Gray, who has been one of the Dream’s most consistent players. Gray’s defense and scoring efficiency will be key for Atlanta to stay competitive.

Factors to Watch:

Rebounding : The Sun are one of the best rebounding teams in the league, and their ability to control the boards could be a deciding factor. The Dream will need to focus on boxing out and limiting second-chance opportunities.

: The Sun are one of the best rebounding teams in the league, and their ability to control the boards could be a deciding factor. The Dream will need to focus on boxing out and limiting second-chance opportunities. Three-Point Shooting: Both teams have capable shooters, but the Dream’s perimeter defense will be tested. If the Sun get hot from beyond the arc, it could be a long night for Atlanta.

Sun vs. Dream Prediction

I see Alyssa Thomas falling under in points (11.5 at Fanduel Sportsbook). The Sun played in Dallas on Friday night and Thomas mustered 12 points, but she has been inconsistent from a points standpoint this season.

For example, Thomas scored 13 points at Minnesota on July 4, then scored 7 (vs. Atlanta), 3 (vs. New York) and 6 (vs. Phoenix) points in her next three games, respectively. Then on July 16, she went for 16 at New York before the All-Star Game and Summer Olympics break. Even though Atlanta has struggled defensively this season, I see the Sun distributing the ball evenly today in their offense. Thus, I don’t envision any individual going off for Connecticut.

Sun vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Alyssa Thomas under 11.5 points (-132)