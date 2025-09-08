Sun vs Dream Prediction: Atlanta a Big Favorite — Adjusted Lines & Take

In this Sun vs Dream prediction, the market is signaling a major mismatch: Atlanta opened/widely moved to a large favorite against Connecticut. With that size of number, the betting angle changes — this is less about a close edge pick and more about gauging blowout risk, rotation usage, and how many minutes Connecticut’s key vets will play.

Sun vs. Dream Event Information

Matchup: Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Stadium: Gateway Center Arena — College Park, GA

Gateway Center Arena — College Park, GA TV: NBA TV

Sun vs Dream Betting Odds

Odds via Bovada:

Spread: Dream -13 / Sun +13

Dream -13 / Sun +13 Moneyline: Dream -900 / Sun +600

Dream -900 / Sun +600 Total (O/U): 159.5

Sun’s Offense vs. Dream’s Defense

Connecticut’s offense revolves around Alyssa Thomas, who orchestrates as a point-forward, and Brionna Jones, a reliable interior scorer. Against Atlanta, the Sun must slow the tempo, attack the glass, and generate high-percentage looks inside to avoid being run out of the gym.

Atlanta’s defense thrives on pressure. Their athletic backcourt will look to force turnovers and push transition opportunities. If the Sun can’t protect the ball, the Dream could create separation early.

Dream’s Offense vs. Sun’s Defense

The Dream are powered by Rhyne Howard, one of the league’s best perimeter shot-makers. Paired with Allisha Gray, Atlanta has the ability to spread the floor and stretch defenses thin. Expect the Dream to attack with pace, hunting threes and transition buckets.

Connecticut’s defense is disciplined and physical, led by Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, but chasing shooters around the arc for four quarters is a different kind of challenge. The Sun must force Atlanta into contested mid-range shots to cover the spread.

Key Matchups to Watch

Alyssa Thomas vs. Rhyne Howard – Playmaker vs. scorer; whichever star dictates tempo gives their team the edge. Brionna Jones vs. Atlanta’s front line – If Jones wins inside, Connecticut can shorten the game. Allisha Gray vs. DeWanna Bonner – A swing matchup that could decide Atlanta’s spacing. Turnovers – If the Sun give Atlanta too many transition chances, the game could be over early.

Sun vs Dream Prediction

The market is right to make Atlanta a heavy favorite. The Dream’s pace and firepower, combined with home-court energy, put them in control. Connecticut’s path to covering lies in slowing the tempo and grinding possessions through Thomas and Jones. But over four quarters, Atlanta’s shooting depth and transition attack should create separation.

Best Bets:

Dream -13

Over 159.5

Projected Score: Dream 92, Sun 76