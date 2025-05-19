Storm vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Will Seattle Cover 3-point Spread?

The Seattle Storm (0–1) will face the Dallas Wings (0–1) on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM CDT at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Storm vs. Wings matchup?

Team Overviews

Seattle Storm

Seattle enters this matchup aiming to rebound from a disappointing 81–59 loss to the Phoenix Mercury in their season opener. Despite the return of key players like Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins, the Storm struggled offensively, shooting just 33.3% from the field and 17.6% from beyond the arc. Diggins led the team with 21 points, but the Storm will need more balanced scoring and improved shooting to secure a win.

Dallas Wings

The Wings also seek their first win after falling 99–84 to the Minnesota Lynx. Rookie guard Paige Bueckers, the top pick in the 2025 draft, had a modest debut with 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting. Veteran Arike Ogunbowale contributed 16 points, but the team’s defense remains a concern, having allowed nearly 100 points in their opener.

Storm vs. Wings WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 3-point road favorites to beat the Wings. The total, meanwhile, sits at 163 points.

Storm vs. Wings Key Matchup

The backcourt battle between Seattle’s Skylar Diggins and Dallas’s Paige Bueckers will be pivotal. Diggins brings veteran leadership and scoring prowess, while Bueckers aims to showcase her playmaking abilities and justify her top draft selection. Both teams will look to their guards to set the tone and control the game’s tempo.

Storm vs. Wings Prediction

Seattle is favored by 1.5 points, with a projected total of 161.5 points. Given the Storm’s experience and the Wings’ ongoing adjustments with a revamped roster, Seattle has a slight edge.

Expect the Storm to leverage their veteran presence to outlast the youthful Wings in a closely contested game.

STORM VS. WINGS PREDICTION: SEATTLE STORM -3