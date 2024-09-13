Storm vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Will Loyd continue to own Dallas?

Will Jewell Loyd continue to own Dallas? The Storm vs. Wings matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Dallas on Friday night.

Storm vs. Wings Event Information

Seattle Storm (-8) at Dallas Wings (+8); o/u 172

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 13, 2024

College Park Center, Arlington, TX

Storm vs. Wings Game Preview

Dallas Wings aims to break its six-game losing streak when the Wings take on Seattle Storm.

The Wings are 6-12 in Western Conference games. Dallas has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Storm are 10-6 in conference games. Seattle is third in the Western Conference with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 5.8.

Dallas scores 83.6 points, 5.1 more per game than the 78.5 Seattle gives up. Seattle’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Dallas has given up to its opponents (47.5%).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on July 2 the Storm won 95-71 led by 26 points from Jewell Loyd, while Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ogunbowale is averaging 22.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wings.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Storm.

Storm vs. Wings Prediction

Take Jewell Loyd over 21.5 points. When these two teams met on July 1 in Seattle, Loyd scored 26 points in the Storm’s 95-71 victory. That was the second game of a back-to-back between the two teams. The first game also went to Seattle 97-76 and Loyd scored 30 in that matchup. The only time Loyd didn’t score at least 22 points when these two teams have played was in a June 13 matchup in Dallas. That said, Loyd finished with 19 points in that game, so it’s not as if she was significantly off of the total she needs tonight. Clearly she likes playing Dallas.

Storm vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Jewell Loyd over 21.5 Points