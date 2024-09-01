Storm vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Will Loyd go over in points?

The Storm vs. Sun matchup will tip-off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Will Jewell Loyd go over her points total today?

Storm vs. Sun Event Information

Seattle Storm (+1.5) at Connecticut Sun (-1.5); o/u 155.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 1, 2024

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm have been in a rebuilding phase this season, focusing on developing young talent and building for the future. They have relied heavily on their young stars, like Jewell Loyd, who has been a consistent scoring threat, and Ezi Magbegor, who provides strong defensive presence and rebounding. The Storm’s offense often revolves around Loyd’s scoring abilities, and they will need her to have a big game to compete against a strong Connecticut team.

Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun have been one of the top teams in the league, boasting a strong roster led by DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas. Thomas has been exceptional this season, contributing across the board with her scoring, rebounding, and playmaking. The Sun’s defense is among the best in the league, and they excel at controlling the pace of the game. With their balanced attack and veteran leadership, the Sun will look to exploit any weaknesses in the Storm’s lineup.

Key Matchups

Jewell Loyd vs. DeWanna Bonner : Loyd will need to outscore Bonner and lead her team offensively. Bonner’s ability to stretch the floor and score from multiple spots will be a test for the Storm’s defense.

: Loyd will need to outscore Bonner and lead her team offensively. Bonner’s ability to stretch the floor and score from multiple spots will be a test for the Storm’s defense. Ezi Magbegor vs. Alyssa Thomas: This battle in the paint will be crucial. Magbegor’s defense and rebounding against Thomas’s versatile play could dictate the game’s tempo.

Storm vs. Sun Prediction

Take Jewell Loyd to go over her 19.5-point total today. Loyd has scored 20 or more points in three of her last five games. That includes back-to-back 20-plus performances in her last two games. She scored 20 points versus New York in a 98-85 loss on Friday and 28 points versus Atlanta in an 85-81 win on Wednesday. Even when she’s fallen short of the 20-point threshold, she’s gotten close. She scored 18 points on August 20 at Washington and 16 points versus that same Mystics team on August 26.

Storm vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Jewell Loyd Over 19.5 (-120)