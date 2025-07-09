Storm vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Is Seattle laying too many points?

The Seattle Storm (12‑7) make the short trip to Mohegan Sun Arena to take on a struggling Connecticut Sun (2‑16) in what figures to be a stark contrast of momentum. Seattle has surged into contention, riding a 9‑3 run since early June, while Connecticut continues to flounder at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

11:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

TV: N/A

Storm vs. Sun Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 17.5-point road favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 156.5 points.

Seattle’s strengths are glaring: a top-tier offense averaging over 83 points per game, elite shooting efficiency (nearly 47% FG), and stifling defense that limits opponents to roughly 79.5 PPG. Veteran leader Skylar Diggins–Smith commands the offense with around 18–19 PPG and 6–7 assists, while Nneka Ogwumike (17.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG) anchors the interior. Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler add scoring punch and playmaking from off the bench. All told, they rank fourth in defensive rating and have held 10 of 19 foes under 80 points.

The Sun, conversely, are in dire need of a spark. They bring the worst offense in the league—70.9 PPG on just 38–39% shooting—and have lost 10 straight overall, including multiple heavy defeats. Their lack of offensive cohesion is compounded by the absence of key guard Marina Mabrey (around 15 PPG), who is sidelined for several weeks due to a knee issue. Veteran Tina Charles remains one of the few reliable scorers (16 PPG), but beyond her, the support has been scant.

In terms of matchups, Seattle’s offensive versatility and perimeter shooting should overwhelm Connecticut’s porous defense. The Storm have consistently scored at least 70 second-half points over the last month and hit 80+ overall in the majority of games. Connecticut will need a disciplined, slowed-down approach, leveraging Charles’s post play and forcing turnovers to stay in touch. But with a -17.5 point spread and the Sun failing to break 60 in three straight, that outlook seems unlikely.

Key Factors to Watch

Storm tempo: Will Seattle push the pace and exploit mismatches, or ease up once a sizable lead is built?

Charles’s role: Can Tina dominate the paint early and force Seattle into uncomfortable half-court possessions?

Bench depth: With Lexie Brown out (illness) and Katie Lou Samuelson still recovering from ACL surgery, Seattle’s secondary players like Wheeler must maintain production.

Storm vs. Sun Prediction

Take Connecticut. The Sun have won seven out of their last 10 games against the Storm, covering in seven of those 10 contests as well. So even though Connecticut has been pure hot garbage of late, there’s reason to back the Sun this morning.

Storm vs. Sun Prediction: CONNECTICUT SUN +17.5