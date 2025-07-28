Storm vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Is Seattle laying too many points?

Seattle enters this matchup at 15–11, holding a 2–1 edge in the season series versus Connecticut. Despite recent inconsistency—including a loss to the Mystics on Saturday—Seattle remains firmly in playoff position and looks to lock things down on the road. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Storm vs. Sun matchup?

Storm vs. Sun WNBA Event Info

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, July 28, 2025

Mogegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

TV: ESPN3

Storm vs. Sun Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 12-point road favorites to beat the Sun. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157 points.

The Storm’s core features veteran leadership and scoring from Skylar Diggins (around 17 PPG and 5.6 APG) and Nneka Ogwumike (~17 PPG, 7.2 RPG), while rising rookie Dominique Malonga adds energy off the bench. Meanwhile, key player Katie Lou Samuelson remains out this season with a torn ACL.

Facing them is a Connecticut Sun team at 4–20, visiting their second game in as many nights. They’ve struggled mightily, ranking dead-last in offensive, defensive, and net ratings this year. Still, their Sunday blowout of the Golden State Valkyries (95–64), led by Tina Charles’s 29-point effort, offered a glimpse of potential—or at least resilience in back-to-back scenarios.

Marina Mabrey is back in the lineup and productive—averaging ~14.7 PPG and expected to get more minutes tonight. Betting markets favor her OVER 13.5 or 14 points props, and she scored 15 in ~21 minutes in Sunday’s win.

Storm vs. Sun Prediction

Seattle should win this game, but covering the double-digit spread on the road is far from a lock. The Storm have superior talent and a 2–1 series lead over the Sun this season, led by Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike, and they’ll be motivated to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Washington.

However, Connecticut showed signs of life in Sunday’s blowout win over Golden State, with Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey both playing well. The Sun are still one of the league’s worst teams, but with recent momentum, a home crowd, and a large spread to work with, they’re in a decent spot to keep it close. Final prediction: Storm win 84–75, but the Sun cover the +11.5 spread.

Storm vs. Sun Prediction: CONNECTICUT SUN +12