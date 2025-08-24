Storm vs Mystics Preview: Can Seattle Hold On in a Rising Tide?

Our Storm vs Mystics preview sets the stage for a key Eastern–Western Conference clash on August 24, featuring the Seattle Storm as 9-point road favorites in D.C. With the total hovering around 157, this game offers a potential points bonanza where Seattle’s consistent execution meets Washington’s high-tempo urgency.

Team Dynamics & Trends:

The Storm are riding a three-game road win streak and have momentum, looking to climb in the playoff ladder.

Washington’s Mystics are in a desperate stretch—three straight losses and fading playoff hopes.

Key Players & Storylines:

Sonia Citron continues to stand out for Washington—her recent shooting streak makes her a high-leverage threat from deep.

Storm’s frontcourt duo, like Nneka Ogwumike, adds high-percentage scoring and stability, especially deep in the paint.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 9-point road favorites to beat the Mystics. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157 points.

Storm vs. Wings Betting Prediction

Expect Seattle to manage this contest within the lines—even if Washington keeps pace early through Citron’s shooting. Prediction: Storm win by ~10 points, but the over 157 is the better bet.