Storm vs. Lynx Prediction: Can Dallas Weather Minnesota’s Homecourt Storm?

Thursday night, Target Center in Minneapolis sets the stage for a high-stakes clash: the Seattle Storm (20–19) hitting the road to face the league-leading Minnesota Lynx (30–7). This matchup isn’t just another box score—it’s the rising power of the Lynx against a Storm squad battling for relevance. Can Seattle crash Minnesota’s playoff parade, or will the Lynx widen their hold on the top seed?

Team Landscape & Stakes

Minnesota Lynx enter with a commanding 5.5-game lead atop the league, cruising toward the No. 1 seed and a chance at rewriting the WNBA single-season wins record set at 34.

Seattle Storm sit at 6th in the Western Conference, fighting for playoff positioning and consistent form near the finish line.

Head-to-Head & Momentum

Minnesota leads the season series 2–1, with the latest being a 91–87 win on August 5, where Courtney Williams exploded for 20 points.

Napheesa Collier returned recently with a statement 32-point performance in a win over Indiana, signaling the Lynx are swinging full strength.

On the other side, the Storm suffered a heavy 95–75 loss vs. Indiana, getting outmuscled on the boards 42–21—a clear red flag heading into this date.

Storm vs. Lynx Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 9.5-point road favorites to beat the Storm. The total, meanwhile, sits at 163.5 points.

Storm vs. Lynx Prediction

This game isn’t just about standings—it’s a bold statement from a Lynx team aiming for history. The Storm have grit, but on the road with their current vulnerabilities, it’s a tall order. In Minneapolis, the Lynx’s chemistry—and Collier’s brilliance—look ready to seal another chapter in a dominant season.

Everything points to the Lynx making their home court feel like a fortress. With Collier’s return restoring their offensive spine—and the Storm showing recent rebounding struggles—expect Minnesota to dictate the tempo.

Final Score Prediction: Lynx win 93–82, covering the spread and playing under the total.