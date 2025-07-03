Storm vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Atlanta continue to own Seattle?

The Storm and Dream square off Thursday night in a pivotal midseason WNBA showdown that could have playoff implications down the line. The Dream travel to Climate Pledge Arena fresh off a hard-fought 94–87 win over the Storm just days ago, powered by a 33-point explosion from Rhyne Howard. But Seattle, led by veteran star Skylar Diggins and a deep, disciplined roster, will be looking for revenge on home court. With two of the league’s top backcourts set to clash and both teams jostling for positioning in a tightly packed standings race, this matchup promises intensity, physicality, and a playoff-like atmosphere. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Storm vs. Dream matchup?

Storm vs. Dream Game Outlook

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 3, 2025

Gateway Center, College Park, GA

TV: N/A

Storm vs. Dream Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 1.5-point road favorites to knock off the Dream tonight in Atlanta. The total, meanwhile, sits at 161 points.

Team Storylines

Seattle Storm

The Storm (currently 10–7) boast a top-tier defense and well-rounded offense. They allow just ~79 PPG and hold opponents to ~44% shooting while scoring ~82.6 PPG on 45.7% from the field.

Veteran guard Skylar Diggins (~18–19 PPG, ~7 APG) leads the backcourt, with Nneka Ogwumike anchoring the post on both ends.

Seattle ranks among the league’s best defensively (allowing ~77–79 PPG) and plays at a controlled pace.

Depth is their strength, with contributors like Gabby Williams, Alysha Clark, Lexie Brown, Erica Wheeler, and Ezi Magbegor.

Injuries: Katie Lou Samuelson is out for the season, but the rest of the core is healthy.

Atlanta Dream

The Dream (11–6) average ~84.4 PPG, shooting ~42.8% FG, ~37.1 RPG, and distributing ~20.8 APG.

Allisha Gray (~20 PPG, 5 R, 5 A) and Rhyne Howard (~15–20 PPG) lead the backcourt.

Brionna Jones packs the paint with ~13–14 PPG, ~10 RPG since signing in February.

Recent form: 5–2 in last 7, including a 5–2 away mark and a clutch 94–87 win at Seattle on June 29 with Howard pouring in 33. Key absences: Jordin Canada and Brittney Griner are day-to-day or out.

Betting & Trends

Seattle favored by ~3–3.5 pts; over/under ~158–159.

Storm are 15–10 ATS; Dream sit at 12–12 ATS.

Historical edge: Storm won 81–70 on June 14.

Recent Storm games tend to go over total; Atlanta under on points prop for Gray has been popular.

Final Thoughts

Key Player to Watch: Skylar Diggins – if she orchestrates and scores efficiently, Seattle controls the game.

Potential Opera Ticket: Keep an eye on Rhyne Howard—if she’s hot, she can push Atlanta to pull off an upset.

Betting note: Lean Storm -3; consider under on Dream team total (~72.5 pts) and even under the game total if you anticipate a grind.

Storm vs. Dream Prediction

These two teams have split the last 10 meetings straight up, but it’s the Dream that have been excellent from an ATS standpoint. Not only is Atlanta 7-3 against the number versus Seattle in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the Dream have also covered in five consecutive meetings versus the Storm.

Storm vs. Dream Prediction: ATLANTA DREAM +1.5