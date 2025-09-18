Storm vs. Aces Game 3 Prediction & Odds:

The Storm vs Aces Game 3 prediction comes down to Las Vegas’ depth and home-court advantage. This is against Seattle’s resiliency. The Aces have been dominant inside and on the boards. Meanwhile, the Storm proved in Game 2 they can rally with timely outside shooting and late-game defense. With the series tied 1–1, everything is on the line in this decisive matchup.

Game Details

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM ET (6:30 PM PT)

Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN2

Current Betting Odds (from Bovada)

Bovada lists the Seattle Storm at +7.5 and the Las Vegas Aces at −7.5. The game total is set at 159.5. The moneyline is currently Storm +260 / Aces −320.

Public Betting Snapshot

The betting market is leaning toward Las Vegas, especially after their blowout win in Game 1. Seattle’s comeback in Game 2 brought more balance. Yet, the majority of bettors still expect the Aces to close the series at home.

News, Notes & Storylines

Las Vegas' depth: The Aces' roster allows them to rotate effectively, dominate the paint, and maintain scoring even when their stars rest.

Seattle's pushback: The Storm showed in Game 2 they can execute late, control turnovers, and hit clutch shots to keep pace.

Matchups to watch: A'ja Wilson against Seattle's frontcourt, guard play on both ends, and the rebounding battle — all of which will likely decide the outcome.

Previous Meeting Information

The series is tied 1–1. Las Vegas dominated Game 1, 102–77, while Seattle answered with a narrow Game 2 win, 86–83. In the regular season, the Storm and Aces split their matchups. This proves that either team can dictate the pace depending on who wins the rebounding and turnover battles.

Storm vs. Aces Game 3 Prediction

Las Vegas has the superior roster, bench depth, and the home-court advantage in this decisive Game 3. Seattle’s win in Game 2 was fueled by late-game execution and hot shooting. However, repeating that performance in Las Vegas is a tough task. Expect the Aces’ size, rebounding, and scoring balance to overwhelm the Storm over four quarters.

The pick — Las Vegas Aces −7.5.

The Aces will cover at home, control the paint, and advance with a statement win. The total of 159.5 leans slightly to the under if defenses tighten late. However, the strongest play is backing Las Vegas against the spread.

Lock in your wager at Bovada.lv.