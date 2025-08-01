Sparks vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Is Seattle Laying too many Points?

The Los Angeles Sparks (11–15) are on the road, visiting the Seattle Storm (16–11) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday night. Seattle leads the season series 1–0 after a resounding 98–67 win over L.A. in June. The Sparks are battling to climb back into playoff contention out West, while the Storm aim to maintain their hold on the third seed in the conference. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sparks vs. Storm matchup?

Sparks vs. Storm WNBA Event Info

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, August 1, 2025

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: ION

Sparks vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Storm are 6-point home favorites to beat the Sparks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 167 points.

Team Overviews

Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles averages a solid 84.6 PPG, hitting 45.5% from the field, and is ranked third in the league in 3-point percentage at 35.0%. Still, their defense struggles—they surrender 87.3 PPG and opponents shoot 45.2% overall. Despite a recent four-game win streak, the Sparks came back down to earth with a loss to Las Vegas, which exposed defensive liabilities and poor shooting (4‑for‑24 from three).

Seattle Storm

Seattle is averaging 80.7 PPG while allowing just 77.6 PPG, ranking second in the WNBA in scoring defense. They are efficient playmakers too, averaging 21.1 assists per game, third-best in the league. Recently, they rolled past Connecticut with Nneka Ogwumike dropping 26 points and Skylar Diggins registering a triple-double—signs of increasing chemistry and depth.

Matchup Storylines

Rematch dominance: Seattle’s earlier blowout win set the tone for this series. L.A. will need a dramatic turnaround to avoid another mismatch.

Offense vs. Defense: The Sparks bring explosive scoring, especially from deep, but Seattle’s suffocating defense has proven difficult to crack.

Home-court edge: Seattle is 8–5 at home and thrives under their own roof, while the Sparks are just 8–6 on the road and often cold from outside in hostile environments.

Sparks vs. Storm Prediction

Expect the Storm to control tempo, force turnovers, and limit the Sparks’ perimeter threats, while leveraging their home-court defensive intensity. The total should stay around the projected line unless L.A. finds hot shooting early.

Seattle’s balanced defense and home advantage give them clear control. Los Angeles can score, but they’ve struggled defensively and have already been embarrassed in this matchup. The Storm should close the gap in the standings with a straight-up win and a confident ATS cover.

Sparks vs. Storm Prediction: SEATTLE STORM -6