Sparks vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Will L.A. pull off small upset?

The Sparks hit reset after the All‑Star break, enjoying a late first-half run highlighted by a resounding 99‑80 romp over these same Mystics on July 15—Los Angeles’s first multi-game win streak since June 2024. Now they journey east to face a Washington squad riding positive momentum of their own, unbeaten on a four‑game homestand. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sparks vs. Mystics matchup?

Sparks vs. Mystics Game Outlook

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 22, 2025

CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN3

Sparks vs. Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 3.5-point home favorites to beat the Sparks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 168 points.

Key Storylines & Matchups

1. Home‑court bounceback for Washington

The Mystics have posted a solid 7‑3 record at CareFirst Arena and boast the league’s sixth-best home defensive rating. Their youthful core—rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen—blends well with veterans like Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin, keeping them firmly in playoff contention at 11‑11.

2. Offense versus defense chess match

Los Angeles moves the ball efficiently and excels from deep (8.4 threes per game), while Washington clamps down inside, pulling down 35.5 boards and limiting opponent paint points. Expect a physical interior battle, especially with Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens matching up against Austin and Iriafen.

3. Trio of Sparks momentum

Kelsey Plum continues to shoulder the offense, posting 20.1 PPG and 5.8 APG. Julie Allemand has been the stabilizing force at point guard in July, averaging 5.6 assists to just one turnover across recent games. Fresh off a 26‑point explosion against Washington, Hamby remains the spark plug up front.

Sparks vs. Mystics Prediction

This has all the makings of a tightly contested affair. Washington’s home defense and rebounding depth give them an edge, yet L.A.’s shooting and recent chemistry—plus the confidence from their initial win—could push this to the wire.

Sparks vs. Mystics Prediction: LOS ANGELES SPARKS +3.5