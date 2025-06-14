Sparks vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Will Minnesota cover huge spread?

The Los Angeles Sparks (4–7) are set to face the Minnesota Lynx (9–1) on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Target Center in Minneapolis. This matchup is part of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, with tip-off scheduled for 1:00 PM CT and broadcast on CBS. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sparks vs. Lynx matchup?

Sparks vs. Lynx WNBA Event Info

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 14, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: CBS

Sparks vs. Lynx WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 10.5-point favorites to knock off the Sparks this afternoon. The total, meanwhile, sits at 162.5.

Team Overview

Los Angeles Sparks

Under new head coach Lynne Roberts, the Sparks are aiming to rebound from a challenging 2024 season. Despite a rough start, they have shown signs of improvement, including a recent 97–89 victory over the Las Vegas Aces. Key contributors include guard Kelsey Plum, averaging 21.0 points per game, and forward Dearica Hamby, who leads the team with 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Rookie Rickea Jackson is also making an impact, coming off a 19-point, 10-rebound performance against the Aces.

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx have been dominant this season, boasting a 9–1 record. Forward Napheesa Collier has been exceptional, averaging 25.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Courtney Williams provides additional support, contributing 6.4 assists per game. The Lynx are also known for their strong defense, allowing just 75.7 points per game.

Matchup Breakdown

Offensive Firepower: The Sparks’ offense, led by Plum and Hamby, will look to challenge the Lynx’s defense. However, Minnesota’s defensive prowess may pose a significant hurdle.

Rebounding Battle: Both teams are strong on the boards, with the Sparks averaging 32.9 rebounds per game and the Lynx at 34.0. The battle for second-chance points could be pivotal.

Coaching Strategies: Roberts’ system emphasizes three-point shooting, but the Sparks’ roster may need time to fully adapt. Meanwhile, the Lynx’s established chemistry and experience under head coach Cheryl Reeve give them an edge.

Players to Watch

Los Angeles Sparks

Kelsey Plum: A dynamic scorer and playmaker, Plum’s performance will be crucial for the Sparks’ offense.

Dearica Hamby: As a versatile forward, Hamby’s ability to impact both ends of the floor will be key.

Rickea Jackson: The rookie’s development continues to be a bright spot for the Sparks.

Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier: A potential MVP candidate, Collier’s all-around game makes her a constant threat.

Courtney Williams: Her playmaking and scoring ability provide stability to the Lynx’s offense.

Alanna Smith: A reliable scorer, Smith’s contributions are vital for the Lynx’s success.

Sparks vs. Lynx WNBA Betting Prediction

The Minnesota Lynx come into this game as one of the WNBA’s hottest teams, riding a dominant 9–1 record and sitting near the top of both offensive and defensive efficiency rankings. With Napheesa Collier playing at an MVP level and the team executing head coach Cheryl Reeve’s system to near perfection, the Lynx have consistently overwhelmed opponents with physical defense and unselfish ball movement.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Sparks are in the midst of a rebuild, but they’re not to be overlooked. Coming off a high-scoring win against the defending champion Aces, the Sparks are beginning to find their rhythm. If Kelsey Plum stays hot and Dearica Hamby continues to control the glass, LA could keep things close. Rookie Rickea Jackson’s recent breakout also gives the Sparks a new weapon on both ends of the floor.

That said, Minnesota’s consistency, depth, and home-court advantage make them the clear favorite. The Sparks may show flashes, but expect the Lynx to take control in the second half and cruise to their 10th win of the season.

Sparks vs. Lynx WNBA PREDICTION: MINNESOTA LYNX -10.5