Sparks vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Is Point Spread too High?

The Liberty welcome the Sparks to Barclays Center on Thursday, July 3, in a cross-conference clash that highlights two teams trending in very different directions. The Liberty continue to assert themselves as championship contenders with a dominant home record and elite two-way play, while the injury-depleted Sparks look to find footing in a rebuilding season under a new coaching regime. Can Los Angeles pull off a major upset, or will New York’s firepower prove too much on home court? What’s the best bet in this Sparks vs. Liberty matchup?

Sparks vs. Liberty Game Outlook

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 3, 2025

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: N/A

Sparks vs. Liberty Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 12-point home favorites to knock off the Sparks on Thursday night. As for the total, the number currently sits at a whopping 170.5.

Game Overview

Matchup: Los Angeles Sparks (5‑12, 4‑5 away) at New York Liberty (11‑5, 6‑1 home)

Time & Venue: July 3⁠, Barclays Center, Brooklyn – Liberty have been dominant at home this season.

Team Form & Analysis

Los Angeles Sparks

Offense has been a struggle this season: 10th in scoring at just 78.3 PPG, and a weak 42.3% shooting accuracy.

Nneka Ogwumike is dealing with knee issues, and the team is further undermanned—notably, Chiney Ogwumike and Nia Clouden are out.

Silver lining: solid perimeter defense—opponents shoot only 31.3% from three against them.

Rookies like Sarah Barker and Sania Feagin are adjusting under a new coach, Lynne Roberts.

New York Liberty

A powerhouse on both ends: averaging 89.1 PPG (2nd in WNBA) and allowing just 43% shooting to opponents—the best defensive mark in the league.

Injury-wise, they’re healthy; however, Nyara Sabally was recently extended after a breakout Finals performance.

Offseason additions like Natasha Cloud have added paint scoring and playmaking, complementing stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.

Matchup Edge

Backcourt vs. Frontcourt: Sparks’ lack of offensive cohesion (only 78.3 PPG) won’t match up well against Liberty’s offensive firepower.

Home-court dominance: Liberty are formidable at Barclays Center (6‑1), while Sparks remain inconsistent on the road.

Injury gap: Ogwumike’s absence hurts Sparks rebounding and leadership; Liberty boast a full-strength lineup in contrast.

Betting & Spread Insight

Liberty are double-digit favorites—expect spreads in the range of -11 to -14.5.

The trend favors a lower total: both teams tend to play slower, and recent Sparks games have hit the under frequently.

Sparks vs. Liberty Prediction

The Liberty have won eight out of their last 10 games against the Sparks, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. For starters, Los Angeles stunned New York in August of last year, beating the Liberty 94-88 outright as a 12.5-point underdog. That made the eighth time the Sparks covered against the Liberty in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. Thus, while New York is a power house, I won’t be laying the 12 points tonight.

Sparks vs. Liberty Prediction: LOS ANGELES SPARKS +12