Sparks vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Indiana cover 5.5-point spread?

The Indiana Fever (9–8) continue their homestand at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, fresh off a dominant 81–54 victory over the Las Vegas Aces led by Kelsey Mitchell’s 25 points. Meanwhile, the struggling Los Angeles Sparks (5–13) hope to build off their rare win over Indiana on June 26 but have dropped six of their last seven games. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sparks vs. Fever matchup?

Sparks vs. Fever WNBA Event Info

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 5, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: NBA TV

Sparks vs. Fever Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 5.5point road favorites to beat the Sparks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 163.5 points.

Team Form & Storylines

Indiana’s surge stems from defense and balanced firepower. The Fever are fourth in the WNBA, averaging 83.9 PPG, while allowing just 78.5 PPG—third-best in the league. They held the Lynx to under 40 points over three quarters and crushed the Aces with exceptional effort on both ends. Even without Caitlin Clark (out with a groin injury), Indiana’s veterans—Kelsey Mitchell (19.3 PPG, 2.3 threes), Aliyah Boston (8.1 RPG), and Natasha Howard (double-doubles)—have carried the load.

On the flip side, the Sparks present an offensive dilemma. Averaging just 81.6 PPG, with a .438 FG% and .329 from deep, they rank 11th in the WNBA. Defensively, they surrender 86.9 PPG—ranking near the bottom—and are missing forward Cameron Brink to a knee injury. Their bench moves have tried to plug gaps, but consistency remains elusive.

Key Matchups

Indiana’s defensive anchor vs. LA’s inconsistent offense: The Fever defense has locked down opponents lately; if they maintain that intensity, the Sparks will struggle to find rhythm.

Fever’s depth and balance: With multiple Double-figure scorers and reliable frontcourt production, Indiana doesn’t rely on one superstar, and their offense has continued to hum even without Sophia Clark.

LA’s perimeter threat: Kelsey Plum (20.1 PPG, 5.7 APG) and Dearica Hamby (16.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG) are the Sparks’ primary offensive weapons, but the supporting cast has lagged.

Sparks vs. Fever Prediction

Expect Indiana to control tempo: apply stifling defense, crash boards, and use inside-out offense. Their balanced scoring could reach mid-80s again, while LA likely remains in low 80s. Los Angeles must attempt to disrupt with pace and key perimeter scoring, but Indiana’s depth and form make them tough to upset, especially at home.

Indiana Fever win, covering the spread around. Final score projection: Fever 86, Sparks 78—consistent with AP’s expected margin and Dimers’ simulations.

Sparks vs. Fever Prediction: INDIANA FEVER -5.5