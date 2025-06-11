Sparks vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Is Las Vegas laying too many points?

The Los Angeles Sparks (3–7) will face the Las Vegas Aces (4–3) on June 11, 2025, at 7:00 PM PT. The Sparks are coming off a narrow 89–81 overtime loss to the Golden State Valkyries, where they struggled offensively in the final minutes. With the home team laying 11 points and the total sitting at 166.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Sparks vs. Aces matchup?

Sparks vs. Aces WNBA Event Info

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: CBSSN

Sparks vs. Aces WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 11-point home favorites to knock off the Sparks. As for the betting total, the number currently sits at 166.5.

Sparks vs. Aces Current Form

Despite strong performances from Kelsey Plum (24 points) and Dearica Hamby (20 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists), the Sparks’ offensive inconsistency and defensive lapses were evident . Azurá Stevens has been a bright spot, averaging 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, showcasing improved efficiency and versatility.

The Aces, under head coach Becky Hammon, have been dominant this season, with A’ja Wilson leading the charge. Despite missing key players like Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Megan Gustafson due to injury, the Aces have maintained a strong performance, with Wilson’s leadership and contributions from other players keeping them competitive.

Key Matchup:

The battle between the Sparks’ frontcourt duo of Hamby and Stevens and the Aces’ A’ja Wilson will be crucial. Wilson’s scoring and rebounding prowess will challenge the Sparks’ defense, while Hamby and Stevens will need to exploit any opportunities to keep the game competitive.

Sparks vs. Aces WNBA Betting Prediction

Given the Aces’ depth and recent form, they are favored to win this matchup. However, the Sparks’ potential for improvement and the return of injured players like Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell could make this a closer game than expected.

Sparks vs. Aces WNBA PREDICTION: LOS ANGELES SPARKS +11