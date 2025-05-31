Sky vs. Wings WNBA Prediction: Will Chicago pull off small upset?

The Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings are set to face off on May 31, 2025, in what promises to be an intriguing matchup between two teams navigating early-season challenges.

Sky vs. Wings Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Wings are 2-point home favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 175 points.

Chicago Sky: Seeking Early-Season Momentum

Under the guidance of first-year head coach Tyler Marsh, the Sky have encountered a rocky start to the season, currently holding an 0-4 record. Their early struggles are evident, with a significant -60-point differential in their first two games. Despite roster adjustments aimed at improvement, the team continues to grapple with chemistry and identity issues, particularly in the post and with integrating new shooters.

Sky vs. Wings Key Players:

Ariel Atkins: Acquired from the Washington Mystics in a trade, Atkins brings championship experience and defensive prowess to the Sky’s lineup.

Angel Reese: The standout rookie has shown flashes of brilliance, contributing significantly in scoring and rebounding.

Kamilla Cardoso: As the team’s primary center, Cardoso’s presence in the paint is crucial for both offense and defense.

Dallas Wings: A Season of Transition

The Wings, currently holding a 1-5 record, are also amid a rebuilding phase. Despite their record, rookie sensation Paige Bueckers has been a bright spot, averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. Her all-around playmaking ability has already set multiple records in her debut season.

Sky vs. Wings Key Players:

Arike Ogunbowale: The team’s leading scorer, Ogunbowale’s ability to create her own shot makes her a constant offensive threat.

Teaira McCowan: Providing a strong presence in the paint, McCowan’s rebounding and shot-blocking are vital for the Wings’ interior defense.

Tyasha Harris: A seasoned point guard, Harris’s leadership and experience are valuable assets to the young Wings roster.

Sky vs. Wings Prediction

While both teams are in rebuilding phases, the Sky’s home-court advantage and the presence of experienced players like Ariel Atkins and Angel Reese give them a slight edge. However, the Wings’ youthful energy and the dynamic playmaking of Paige Bueckers ensure this game will be closely contested. Expect a high-paced game with both teams looking to build momentum for the rest of the season.

Sky vs. Wings Prediction: CHICAGO SKY +2