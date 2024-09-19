Close Menu
    WNBA

    Sky vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: Is the total too low?

    Sky vs. Sun

    With the number currently sitting at 154 points, is the total for Thursday night’s Sky vs. Sun matchup too low? Tipoff for tonight’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

    Sky vs. Sun Event Information

    Chicago Sky (+13.5) at Connecticut Sun (-13.5); o/u 154

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 19, 2024

    Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

    Sky vs. Sun Game Preview

    The Chicago Sky faces the Connecticut Sun after Rachel Banham scored 22 points in the Sky’s 86-70 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

    The Sun are 13-6 in Eastern Conference games. Connecticut ranks seventh in the WNBA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 2.4 offensive boards.

    The Sky are 5-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 5.1.

    Connecticut averages 79.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 82.4 Chicago allows. Chicago has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 43.3% shooting opponents of Connecticut have averaged.

    The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sun won the last matchup 82-80 on Aug. 23. Marina Mabrey scored 24 points to help lead the Sun to the victory.

    Sky vs. Sun Prediction

    Take the over. This will be the fourth meeting between these two teams this season. In the previous three meetings, the combined total would have gone over the 154-point number that oddsmakers set for tonight’s game. Granted, the Sky will be without Angel Reese, who is out for the season with an injury. However, the Sun are relatively healthy and scored at least 82 points against the Sky in all three meetings this season. Connecticut should carry us over the threshold again tonight.

    Sky vs. Sun WNBA Prediction: OVER 154

