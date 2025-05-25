Sky vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction: Will Chicago cover 5-point spread?

The Chicago Sky will face the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Both teams are currently winless this season. The Sky are at 0–3, and the Sparks are at 0–4, making this matchup crucial for early-season momentum. What’s the best bet in today’s Sky vs. Sparks matchup?

Sky vs. Sparks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Sparks are 5-point home favorites to knock off the Sky this afternoon. As for the total, it currently sits at 163 points.

Team Overview

Chicago Sky

Key Players: Chennedy Carter leads the Sky with 17.5 points per game, while Angel Reese contributes 13.1 rebounds per game.

Injuries: Rebecca Allen and Elizabeth Williams are out, and Diamond DeShields is listed as questionable.

Recent Performance: The Sky have struggled offensively, averaging 77.4 points per game, and defensively, allowing 82.5 points per game.

Los Angeles Sparks

Key Players: Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks with 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Injuries: Cameron Brink and Lexie Brown are out for the season.

Recent Performance: The Sparks have a similar offensive output, averaging 78.4 points per game. However, they have been more defensively challenged, allowing 85.6 points per game.

Sky vs. Sparks Keys to the Game

Chicago Sky: The Sky will need to improve their defensive efficiency. They must capitalize on their rebounding advantage, with Angel Reese leading the league in rebounds.

Los Angeles Sparks: The Sparks should leverage Dearica Hamby’s scoring and rebounding prowess. This will help them control the paint and create second-chance opportunities.

Sky vs. Sparks Prediction

Given the Sparks’ home-court advantage and the Sky’s ongoing rebuilding phase under new head coach Tyler Marsh, the Sparks are slightly favored in this matchup. However, if the Sky can tighten their defense and effectively utilize their rebounding strength, they have a viable path to their first win of the season.

Sky vs. Sparks Prediction: CHICAGO SKY +5