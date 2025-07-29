Sky vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction:

Heading into their second showdown of the season, the struggling Chicago Sky visit the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena on July 29, looking to even the season series after a narrow two-point loss in mid‑July. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Sky vs. Mystics matchup?

Sky vs. Mystics Game Outlook

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 29, 2025

CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: N/A

Sky vs. Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 7.5-point favorites to knock off the Sky. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 157.5.

Team Outlook & Recent Form

Chicago sits at a disappointing 7–18, with 3–10 in road games, while Washington is 11–12, and a much stronger 7–4 at home. The Sky have managed just 2 wins in their last 10 outings, and their six-game losing streak underscores their season-long woes.

Washington enters off an 81–79 win over Chicago on July 8, where they overcame a tough challenge thanks to clutch free throws by Shakira Austin and strong supporting play from Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.

Key Storylines & Matchups

Angel Reese continues her historic dominance on the boards, logging her sixth consecutive game with 15+ rebounds in the July 8 matchup, along with 22 points.

Chicago’s Elizabeth Williams had a season-high 20 points in that loss; Rachel Banham added 13, while Ariel Atkins chipped in 11, though turnovers remained a problem.

For Washington, rookie duo Iriafen and Citron are anchoring the frontline and backcourt, alongside Sykes, who continues to lead in scoring and playmaking.

Chicago’s turnover margin is still a concern—Washington scored 40 points off Sky turnovers in their last meeting.

Sky vs. Mystics Prediction

This game again sets up as a classic clash: Chicago’s more fluid offensive execution versus Washington’s rebounding strength and opportunistic transition defense. If the Sky can limit unforced errors and neutralize Washington’s second-chance scoring, they might hang tough. But the Mystics’ ability to crash the glass—especially with Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin—could be decisive.

Chicago’s offense is middling (around 78–79 PPG) and their defense struggles, allowing close to 87 PPG—but Washington isn’t far behind in those metrics either. At home, Washington has the momentum edge and should be able to control the tempo in the paint.

Why Washington edges this one: home advantage, rebounding dominance, and better execution in crunch time—just as in their mid‑July win. Chicago’s Angel Reese will battle hard in the paint, but without better ball control and perimeter scoring consistency, the Sky will come up short again.

Having said all that, I still like the under as the best bet tonight in Washington. The under is 8-1-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams.

Sky vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: UNDER 157.5