Sky vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Is Minnesota laying too many points?

The struggling Sky (5–11) head north to challenge the league-leading Lynx (16–2), who are aiming to fortify their Eastern Conference dominance. Minnesota closed out their Commissioner’s Cup run with a loss but responded emphatically with two straight wins, while Chicago is still searching for its next surge without playmaking guard Courtney Vandersloot. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sky vs. Lynx matchup?

Sky vs. Lynx WNBA Event Info

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 6, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: N/A

Sky vs. Lynx Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 15-point home favorites to beat the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 160 points.

Head-to-Head & Season Patterns

Last year, Minnesota crushed Chicago in all four meetings. Although the Sky salvaged a preseason win, the Lynx quickly regained control in the regular season. Despite the tough history, coach Pia’s crew enters tonight with hope—Angel Reese is carrying the offense and pulling down boards, but matching the Lynx’s balance and efficiency is a steep climb.

Matchups to Watch

Napheesa Collier (MIN): Averaging around 24 pts and 8 reb along with solid percentages, Collier remains Minnesota’s engine and the lynchpin on both ends.

Angel Reese (CHI): Reese has been Chicago’s heart, averaging roughly 13–14 pts and 12–13 reb, but she’ll battle a dominant Collier and the Lynx’s interior presence.

Backcourt battle: Courtney Williams’s playmaking (12–13 p g) could pressure a top-tier Lynx defense, while Ariel Atkins provides scoring spark on the wing.

What to Expect

Expect Minnesota to assert control early with TriCro’s balanced attack and stingy defense that limits paint opportunities. Chicago will lean heavily on Reese and Atkins to get easy buckets and crash boards, hoping to hang around. If Collier and Co. hit rhythm, it could escalate into a blowout, while a scrappy Sky showing might keep it within respectable range.

Sky vs. Lynx Prediction

I hate laying this many points, but the best bet is still Minnesota tonight. These two teams have split the last 10 meetings straight up, but the Lynx have won three straight versus the Sky in this series. Minnesota is also 6-3 against the spread in the last nine meetings between these two teams.

Minnesota’s depth and elite two-way play should be too much for the Sky tonight. Still, Illinois-born Reese and the Sky’s pride will ensure it never feels easy on the road.

Sky vs. Lynx Prediction: MINNESOTA LYNX -15