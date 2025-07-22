Sky vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Is Minnesota laying too many points?

The Chicago Sky aim to bounce back from splitting a mid‑July pair with Minnesota, while the Lynx look to stay atop the standings with a strong home showing. This marks their third battle in just over two weeks—a captivating short‐series rematch full of familiar rivals and storylines. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sky vs. Lynx matchup?

Sky vs. Lynx Game Outlook

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ESPN3

Sky vs. Lynx Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 14-point home favorites to knock off the Sky. The total, meanwhile, sits at 161.5 points.

Key Storylines & Matchups

Minnesota riding league’s best form

The Lynx lead the league with a remarkable 19–4 record and carry a 17–2 start into recent action. Napheesa Collier, the team’s All‑Star captain and Western Player of the Month, continues to dominate—averaging a league‑leading 24.6 PPG and 8.2 RPG. Complemented by Courtney Williams’ versatile play and Kayla McBride’s perimeter shooting, Minnesota boasts top-tier offense (2nd in PPG, 23.9 APG).

Sky’s rebounding force: Angel Reese

Chicago’s resurgence this month is anchored by All‑Star forward Angel Reese, who’s averaging nearly 20 points and a league‑leading 12.8 rebounds per game. She’s been tenacious on the glass and dynamic in creating offense—averaging 17 boards and 5 assists in recent outings.

Tight games, paint battles

Their last matchup, a 91–78 Minnesota victory, highlighted Collier’s 29 points and Williams’ steady play. The home team has routinely edged out in paint dominance and assist rhythm. Chicago, however, has outscored Minnesota in the paint and rebounding when energized at Target Center.

Edge in rest and rotations

The Lynx are well-rested, while Chicago has squeezed in several grueling games recently. Minnesota’s depth and All-Star leadership likely provide a physical and strategic advantage late in games.

Sky vs. Lynx Prediction

Expect a fiercely contested battle centered on Collier vs. Reese in the post. Minnesota’s overall depth—especially in bench scoring and ball distribution—and their comfort on home floor give them the upper hand. However, the Sky’s rebounding grit and collective scoring punch should keep it within reach.

Lynx by ~7 — projected score 89–82, with Collier netting a 20/8/4 line and Reese delivering another double-double (18+ points, 15+ rebounds). If Chicago controls the tip and disrupts Minnesota’s paint game, an upset remains possible—but the smart money favors the Lynx’s home-court advantage.

Sky vs. Lynx Prediction: CHICAGO SKY +14