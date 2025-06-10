Sky vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Is betting total too high?

The 2-5 Sky will attempt to take down the 8-0 Liberty and hand New York its first loss of the WNBA season on Tuesday night. Good luck, Chicago. With unbeaten New York laying 16 points and the total sitting at 167.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Sky vs. Liberty matchup?

Sky vs. Liberty WNBA Event Info

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: ESPN

Sky vs. Liberty WNBA Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 16-point home favorites to knock off the visiting Sky. The total, meanwhile, currently sits at 167.5.

Chicago Sky (2–5)

The Chicago Sky enter this matchup with a 2–5 record, facing a significant challenge against the undefeated New York Liberty. The team is currently in a rebuilding phase under head coach Tyler Marsh, focusing on developing young talents like Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. However, the Sky have been dealt a major setback with the season-ending ACL injury of veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot during a loss to the Indiana Fever on June 7. Vandersloot, a five-time All-Star and franchise icon, was averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 assists per game before the injury. Her absence leaves a significant void in the Sky’s backcourt, forcing rookie Hailey Van Lith into a more prominent role.

New York Liberty (8–0)

The New York Liberty have been dominant this season, entering this game with an undefeated 8–0 record. The team boasts a high-powered offense and a solid defense, making them one of the most formidable teams in the league. Key players include Breanna Stewart, who has been a consistent scoring threat, and Sabrina Ionescu, who has been facilitating the offense effectively. The Liberty also have depth in their roster, with players like Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison contributing significantly. Despite a recent ankle injury to center Jonquel Jones, the team has managed to maintain its strong performance, and Jones is expected to be available for this game.

Sky vs. Liberty WNBA Betting Prediction

Given the Liberty’s undefeated record and the Sky’s recent challenges, including the loss of Vandersloot, New York is favored to win this matchup. The Liberty’s depth and experience should prove overwhelming for the Sky, leading to a comfortable victory for the home team.

That said, I’m not laying 16 points. I’ll take the under instead. I believe this number is too high and Chicago won’t contribute to the scoring.

Sky vs. Liberty WNBA PREDICTION: UNDER 167.5