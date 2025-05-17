Sky vs. Fever WNBA Betting Preview & Prediction

The 2025 WNBA season tips off with a highly anticipated matchup between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This game marks the first of five regular-season meetings between the two teams, featuring standout players Caitlin Clark of the Fever and Angel Reese of the Sky. What’s the smart bet in today’s Sky vs. Fever matchup?

Viewing Information

Date & Time: Saturday, May 17, 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Broadcast: ABC

Sky vs. Fever Key Storylines

Caitlin Clark’s Fever Debut: After a stellar rookie season where she led the league in assists, Caitlin Clark returns to the Fever, aiming to build on their playoff appearance last year.

Angel Reese’s Impact: Reese, selected 7th overall by the Sky in 2024, made an immediate impact with multiple double-doubles and was named to the All-Rookie Team.

Historic Rivalry: The Clark-Reese rivalry began in college and continues in the WNBA, drawing significant attention to their head-to-head matchups.

Sky vs. Fever Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 7.5-point home favorites to beat the Sky, while the betting total sits at 168.5 points.

Team Comparisons

Category Chicago Sky Indiana Fever

Offensive Rating 78.1 79.8

Defensive Rating 78.1 79.8

Pace 78.1 79.8

Field Goal % 42.2% 45.6%

3PT Field Goal % 32.3% 35.6%

Free Throw % 74.2% 77.5%

Rebounds (Off/Def) 36.6 (10.9/25.7) 35.1 (8.3/26.8)

Turnovers 13.1 14.2

The Fever have a slight edge in shooting efficiency and free throw percentage, while the Sky lead in offensive rebounding.

Sky vs. Fever Betting Prediction

While the Sky have a formidable roster, the Fever’s home-court advantage and Clark’s leadership are expected to give them a slight edge in this season opener. The game’s outcome may hinge on which team can execute more consistently on offense and limit turnovers.

Sky vs. Fever BETTING PREDICTION: CHICAGO SKY +7.5