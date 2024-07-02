Sky vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Will Reese go over in points?

Will Angel Reese go over her point total in Tuesday night’s Sky vs. Dream matchup? Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET in Atlanta tonight.

Sky vs. Dream Event Information

Chicago Sky (-1) at Atlanta Dream (+1); o/u 158.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, July 1, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: League Pass

Reese breaks record for consecutive double-doubles

Kayla McBride scored 16 points, Napheesa Collier had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx spoiled a record-setting day from Chicago rookie Angel Reese, rallying for a 70-62 victory over the Sky on Sunday. Reese broke a WNBA single-season record with her 10th straight double-double, finishing with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks set the previous record in 2015.

Reese had a poor shooting day, going 4 of 16 from the floor and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. She got to 10 points on the second of two free throws with 23 seconds to play.

Chicago selected Reese with the seventh overall pick in the draft, a spot Minnesota traded down from.

Dream fall to New York, 81-75

Breanna Stewart had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help the New York Liberty rally to beat the Atlanta Dream 81-75 on Sunday.

Allisha Gray had 24 points and Tina Charles added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Dream (7-10). Atlanta was still missing Rhyne Howard (ankle) and Aerial Powers (leg) with injuries.

“At some point we’ll be able to put it all together hopefully when we have everyone back full force,” Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright said. “Tonight our crew played hard, they got fatigued. when you get fatigued, it’s hard to push through and do the things you’re supposed to do because you let fatigue take over. I don’t fault them for that.”

Sky vs. Dream Prediction

I think Reese’s total for points is sitting too low for tonight. She only scored 10 points against Minnesota, but eclipsed 15 points in three consecutive games prior to that low total on Sunday. She scored 16 points versus Dallas on June 20, scored a season-high 25 points versus Indiana on June 23 and poured in 18 against Las Vegas on June 27. Since June 12, Reese has scored 15 or more points in four out of her last seven games.

Sky vs. Dream WNBA Prediction: Angel Reese over 14.5 Points