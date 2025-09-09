Sky vs Aces Prediction: Is +17 a Live Number for Chicago in Vegas?

In this Sky vs Aces prediction, Chicago enters as a massive 17-point underdog on the road against Las Vegas. The Aces have been nearly unbeatable at home, dominating opponents with elite frontcourt play and efficient offense. The Sky, meanwhile, continue to search for consistency on both ends. The question for bettors: is the +17 spread too generous, or will Vegas roll again?

Sky vs Aces Event Information

Matchup: Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, NV TV: National WNBA broadcast (check local listings)

Sky vs Aces Betting Odds

Spread: Sky +17, Aces -17

Sky +17, Aces -17 Total: 159.5

Roster & Matchup Notes

Las Vegas Aces: Led by MVP-caliber forward A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas continues to dominate inside while spacing the floor with Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum. Chelsea Gray’s playmaking has been key in half-court sets, giving the Aces multiple scoring outlets.

Led by MVP-caliber forward A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas continues to dominate inside while spacing the floor with Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum. Chelsea Gray’s playmaking has been key in half-court sets, giving the Aces multiple scoring outlets. Chicago Sky: Chicago leans on Angel Reese in the paint and Chennedy Carter on the perimeter. They’ve shown flashes of being able to hang with top teams but often struggle to sustain scoring runs against elite defenses.

Key Betting Angles

Interior battle: Wilson and the Aces’ frontcourt have a clear edge over Chicago’s developing interior. If the Sky can’t rebound, second-chance points could bury them. Garbage-time risk: Big spreads in the WNBA can get dicey if coaches rest starters late. Chicago backdoor covers are possible if Vegas empties the bench. Pace factor: If the Sky can push tempo and hit threes, the Over comes into play. If Vegas controls pace and defends the arc, the Under has value.

Sky vs Aces Prediction

Las Vegas has both the depth and star power to justify being a 17-point favorite. Chicago’s best shot is if Reese controls the glass and Carter catches fire, but matching Vegas bucket-for-bucket for four quarters is unlikely. The Aces’ ability to overwhelm teams inside and stretch leads quickly makes them the right side here.

Projected Score: Aces 92, Sky 72

Best Bet: Aces -17