Playoff Pressure Builds: Mercury Visit Valkyries in Pivotal West Battle

The Mercury bring proven star power to San Francisco, but the first-year Valkyries won’t back down, especially with playoff positioning on the line. Phoenix’s versatility will be tested by Golden State’s hunger and home-court edge, in a game that feels like a postseason preview wrapped in regular-season urgency. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mercury vs. Valkyries matchup?

Mercury vs. Valkyries Event Info

What: Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries

When: 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Watch: N/A

Mercury vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 5-point road favorites to knock off the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 156 points.

Game Preview: Mercury at Valkyries — August 19, 2025

Time & Venue: Tip-off is 10:00 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Catch it on local networks such as AZFamily, KPIX+, KMAX, Merc+, or stream via WNBA League Pass.

Why It Matters: Phoenix (20-13) sits 4th in the Western Conference, while Golden State (18-16) clings to 7th place—only 2.5 games separate them. This game carries major playoff positioning weight.

Recent Form & Matchups

Mercury: Coming off a gritty 85–82 win over Seattle, fuelled by another triple-double from Alyssa Thomas. Overall, Phoenix is 5–5 in their last 10, averaging 83.1 PPG and 35.0 RPG.

Valkyries: Ended a four-game win streak with a 79–63 loss to Atlanta. However, they’ve averaged 75.4 PPG, 33.1 RPG, and 18 assists over their last 10 games (7–3 record), relying heavily on guard Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes.

Head-to-head: Mercury dominated the season series, winning both previous matchups—most recently 78–77 on July 14.

Key Players & Availability

Phoenix Spotlight:

Alyssa Thomas continues to anchor the stat sheet with elite all-around production.

Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally provide dynamic offensive firepower.

Golden State Standouts:

Veronica Burton is in a sweet rhythm, averaging around 12.8 PPG over her last 10 games. Tiffany Hayes contributes dependable scoring, hovering at ~11.9 PPG.

Iliana Rupert has recently been activated and could bring an interior presence, while Monique Billings remains sidelined.

Injuries & Status:

Phoenix: Monique Akoa Makani is listed as GTD (game-time decision).

Golden State: Iliana Rupert is GTD; Kayla Thornton is out for the season, Monique Billings is out until at least August 24.

Mercury vs. Valkyries Prediction

The Mercury bring elite versatility, pace, and recent momentum. Alyssa Thomas is the engine. The Valkyries struggle for space but are scrappy, home-ice tough, and backed by rising guard play. The on-court emergence of Iliana Rupert (if active) could tip the boards; Thomas’s all-around impact can’t be overstated.

My pick? I lean Phoenix to win on the road, 85–80, but the over is the best bet on the board.

Mercury vs. Valkyries WNBA PREDICTION: OVER 156