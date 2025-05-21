Mystics vs. Valkyries WNBA Prediction: Will Washington cover the spread?

The Washington Mystics will face the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET at Chase Center in San Francisco. This matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the two teams, with the Mystics entering the game undefeated and the Valkyries looking to build cohesion in their inaugural season. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Mystics vs. Valkyries matchup?

Mystics vs. Valkyries Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 5.5-point road favorites to beat the Valkyries. The total, meanwhile, sits at 161.5 points.

Team Overview

Washington Mystics

Under first-year head coach Sydney Johnson, the Mystics have embraced a developmental approach, integrating rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen into their lineup. Despite the absence of key players like Aaliyah Edwards and Georgia Amoore due to injuries, the team has shown promise with strong performances from Jade Melbourne and Brittney Sykes. Their depth and defensive prowess have been evident in early games.

Golden State Valkyries

As an expansion team, the Valkyries are in the process of establishing their identity. Veteran Tiffany Hayes leads the team, bringing experience and scoring ability, while international players like Kayla Thornton add depth and versatility. However, the team faces challenges with offensive consistency and depth, especially with several players expected to depart for EuroBasket in June.

Mystics vs. Valkyries Matchup Factors

Mystics’ Defensive Strength: Washington’s defense has been a cornerstone of their success, and they will look to stifle the Valkyries’ offense.

Valkyries’ Offensive Execution: Golden State will need to find offensive rhythm and capitalize on scoring opportunities to compete effectively.

Coaching Strategies: Coach Johnson’s ability to manage rotations and develop young talent will be crucial for the Mystics, while Coach Nakase’s strategies for integrating new players will be key for the Valkyries.

Mystics vs. Valkyries Prediction

Given the Mystics’ strong defensive capabilities and the Valkyries’ ongoing adjustments as an expansion team, Washington is favored to win this matchup. The Mystics’ depth and experience should allow them to overcome the Valkyries’ challenges and secure a victory.

MYSTICS VS. VALKYRIES PREDICTION: WASHINGTON MYSTICS -5.5