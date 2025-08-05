Mystics vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: Will Washington Cover 5.5-point Spread?

The struggling Chicago Sky (7–21) will host the Washington Mystics (13–15), looking to halt a daunting eight-game losing streak. Despite back-to-back losses, the Mystics have a prime opportunity to climb back into playoff contention against one of the league’s weakest opponents. What’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Mystics vs. Sky matchup?

Mystics vs. Sky Game Outlook

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: N/A

Mystics vs. Sky Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 5.5-point favorites to knock off the Sky. As for the betting total, meanwhile, the number currently sits at 158.5.

Team Landscapes & Injuries

Washington comes in with a sub-.500 record but remains firmly in the playoff hunt. Chicago, in contrast, has endured a brutal slump, managing just one win in their last twelve outings. The injury report favors Washington—Chicago is without veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot (knee), and star forward Angel Reese is listed as day-to-day. The Mystics will be without Sika Kone and Georgia Amoore, but their absences appear less impactful.

Matchup Insights & Trends

Washington has dominated the season series so far, winning as many as twice already on the road, including a 79–72 result in June. Chicago’s overall performance has trailed—even offensively they rank near the bottom with 78.6 PPG, while defensively they allow 87.2 PPG.

Defensively, the Mystics stand out: top five in the league in points allowed (around 80.7), field-goal percentage (43.1%), and three-point percentage allowed (31.1%). Their defense has specifically frustrated Chicago, limiting them to under 80 PPG in all meetings this season.

Player Notes & X‑Factors

Brittney Sykes leads Washington with 16.1 PPG, along with 4.5 APG. She’s been consistently productive against the Sky.

Rookie Kiki Iriafen (4th overall pick in 2025) has impressed early, grabbing 8.5 rebounds per game and bringing fresh energy to the Mystics’ frontcourt.

For Chicago, Angel Reese averages 14.2 PPG and a robust 12.6 RPG. Her availability remains uncertain, making this matchup less favorable for the Sky.

Mystics vs. Sky Prediction

Overall, Washington offers more depth, stability, and defensive strength. Chicago’s inconsistency and injury woes—especially at the point guard position—stack the deck heavily against them. Expect the Mystics to control the pace and air out the scoreboard.

The Mystics are also 9-1 straight up versus the Sky and covered in eight out of their last 10 games versus Chicago as well.

Mystics vs. Sky WNBA Prediction: WASHINGTON MYSTICS -5.5