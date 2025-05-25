Mystics vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: Will Phoenix cover spread?

The Washington Mystics (2-2) are set to face the Phoenix Mercury (2-1) on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 6:00 PM ET at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. This matchup concludes Washington’s four-game road trip. What’s the best bet in this evening’s Mystics vs. Mercury matchup?

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Details

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Venue: PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Broadcast: Monumental Sports Network

Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mercury are 5-point home favorites to beat the Mystics. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159.5 points.

Team Overview

Washington Mystics

The Mystics have shown promise early in the season, with standout performances from rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Citron has been particularly impressive, contributing significantly to the team’s offense. However, the team faces challenges with key players Brittany Sykes and Shakira Austin listed as day-to-day due to injuries, and Georgia Amoore and Aaliyah Edwards already sidelined. Their depth will be tested in this matchup.

Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury have had a strong start to the season, with veteran leadership from Skylar Diggins and contributions from undrafted rookies stepping up amidst injuries. Despite a recent loss to Seattle, the Mercury remain a formidable opponent. Key players like Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi have been instrumental in their success.

Key Matchup

The game will feature a dynamic battle between the Mystics’ emerging talents and the Mercury’s experienced roster. With both teams dealing with injuries, the performance of their remaining key players will be crucial. The Mystics’ ability to adapt and capitalize on their rookies’ contributions will be tested against the Mercury’s seasoned lineup.

Mystics vs. Mercury Prediction

Considering the current form and depth of both teams, the Phoenix Mercury are favored to win this matchup. Their experience and recent performances provide them with an edge over the Mystics, who are still integrating their rookies into the lineup and dealing with significant injuries.

Mystics vs. Mercury Prediction: PHOENIX MERCURY -5