Mystics vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Washington pull off upset?

The Washington Mystics (3–4) will face the Indiana Fever (2–4) on June 3, 2025, in the opening round of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Both teams are navigating early-season challenges, but the Mystics have shown resilience, while the Fever are adjusting to the absence of star rookie Caitlin Clark.

Mystics vs. Fever Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Fever are 4-point home favorites to knock off the Mystics. The total, meanwhile, sits at 161.5.

Washington Mystics: Emerging Leaders

The Mystics have been led by guard Brittney Sykes, who is averaging 21.7 points per game. Forward Kiki Iriafen contributes significantly with 10.1 rebounds per game, while also averaging 13.9 points. Their balanced scoring and strong rebounding have kept them competitive despite a modest record.

Indiana Fever: Adjusting Without Clark

The Fever are facing a critical juncture in their season following the announcement that star rookie Caitlin Clark will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to a quad injury. Despite this setback, the team remains optimistic, with All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell expected to shoulder increased responsibilities. Boston, a dominant force in the post, and Mitchell, a versatile playmaker, are central to the Fever’s strategy during Clark’s absence.

Key Matchup: Mystics’ Defense vs. Fever’s Interior Presence

With Clark out, the Fever will rely heavily on their frontcourt. Boston’s ability to control the paint and Mitchell’s perimeter scoring will be crucial. The Mystics’ defense, anchored by Iriafen’s rebounding and Sykes’ perimeter defense, will need to limit the Fever’s inside game to secure a win.

Mystics vs. Fever Prediction

While the Fever’s depth and experience are assets, the Mystics’ defensive capabilities and Sykes’ scoring edge give them a slight advantage. The absence of Clark is significant for Indiana, and the Mystics are well-positioned to capitalize on this. Expect a close game, but Washington is likely to come out on top.

MYSTICS VS. FEVER WNBA PREDICTION: WASHINGTON MYSTICS +4