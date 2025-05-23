Mystics vs. Aces WNBA Prediction: Is betting total too high?

Is the betting total set too high for Friday night’s Mystics vs. Aces WNBA matchup? Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

Mystics vs. Aces Game Info

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Mystics vs. Aces Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 13-point home favorites to beat the Mystics, while the total sits at 165 points.

Team Overview

Las Vegas Aces

Head Coach: Becky Hammon

2024 Record: 30–12 (2nd in WNBA)

Key Additions: Jewell Loyd (SG), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (PF)

Key Losses: Kelsey Plum (traded), Alysha Clark (free agency), Sydney Colson (free agency)

Injuries: Megan Gustafson (indefinite), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy)

The Aces, aiming for a third consecutive title, have undergone significant roster changes. While A’ja Wilson remains a dominant force, the team faces challenges with depth and recent injuries.

Washington Mystics

Head Coach: Sydney Johnson

2024 Record: 18–24 (8th in WNBA)

Key Additions: Sonia Citron (SG), Kiki Iriafen (PF), Georgia Amoore (PG – out for season)

Key Losses: Ariel Atkins (traded), Elena Delle Donne (retired)

Injuries: Georgia Amoore (ACL – out for season), Shakira Austin (recovering)

The Mystics are in a rebuilding phase, focusing on integrating young talents like Citron and Iriafen into their system. Despite a young roster, they aim to build a strong foundation for the future.

Mystics vs. Aces Key Matchups

A’ja Wilson vs. Stefanie Dolson: Wilson’s scoring prowess will be tested against Dolson’s defensive presence.

Jewell Loyd vs. Sonia Citron: A battle of experience versus youth, with Loyd’s scoring ability facing Citron’s defensive skills.

Chelsea Gray vs. Sug Sutton: Gray’s playmaking against Sutton’s defensive tenacity.

Recent News

Aces’ Depth Concerns: The Aces’ lack of bench depth may impact their performance against well-rounded teams.

Mystics’ Rookies to Watch: Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen are expected to play significant roles in the Mystics’ lineup.

Mystics vs. Aces Prediction

Given the Aces’ championship aspirations and the Mystics’ rebuilding phase, Las Vegas is favored to win. However, the Mystics’ young talents could provide surprises. Ultimately, I see this game falling short of the total.

Aces vs. Mystics Prediction: UNDER 165